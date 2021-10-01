In viewing the news these days, I find myself hard-pressed between seeing it as tragedy or comedy. If comedy, then General Milley, chair of the joint chiefs of staff, has the starring role. In his first public pratfall he stated that he had been to Afghanistan and had seen no evidence whatsoever that the government there was about to fall (hold for laughter). This was followed by his lauding of the “over the horizon” hell missile strike that took out an ISIS-K suicide bomb plotter who turned out to be a thirsty aid worker with water bottles in his car, accompanied by seven children.
Milley’s greatest comedic line, however, is his message to his Chinese counterpart that in the event of a (presumably surprise) attack on China, Milley would let the Chinese know ahead of time. Advance notice of a surprise attack? Please, please, General Milley, let me catch my breath before you hold another press conference.
Sidney Reiners
Grand Rapids
