There have been questions and misinformation regarding recent threats to the Herald Review.
The threats of violence to the Herald Review and staff were from left wing activists (who clearly identified themselves as such) and the said threats are now in the hands of law enforcement. They made it clear we should have not published Dr. Pearson’s opinion, thus hindering his freedom of speech, yet wanted their opinions heard. The irony is remarkable. For the sake of the safety of our employees, it was our decision to end the discussion after two rebuttal letters opposing Dr. Pearson’s position. The two letters that were chosen were picked because they addressed his opinion and did not drag the newspaper into the issue. Unfortunately this issue was disseminated through Facebook by a local organization drawing responses from Minneapolis to Chicago, many who are clearly unaware of the intent and purpose of letters to the editor and the newspaper’s opinion page. So threatening us, calling us wackos, condemning us for allowing opposing views whether they are right or left will not further your cause, and more than likely result in your letters being dismissed. We ask that your letters be civil and your remarks regarding the messenger (Herald Review) be kept out of the conversation.
