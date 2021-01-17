In response to Mr. Stauber’s letter in the Herald-Review on Jan. 9, 2021 where he writes “ I have serious concerns over election integrity and the significant, widespread abuses in our electoral system that have gone unchecked in many states and cities for decades.”
If this voter fraud has been going on for decades what about the 2000, 2004 and 2016 Elections? Were the Republicans responsible for over turning the vote in their favor?
I would also like to ask you where he is getting your information, and I would like him to be specific and accurate. There were 62 (I believe) court cases brought forth by the GOP and as far as I am aware there was only one that was upheld, that one had to do with the proximity of observers not in the vote count all the others were thrown out because of lack of any evidence. Even the Supreme Court refused to hear a case for lack of evidence and six of the nine judges are self proclaimed conservatives.
In my opinion I believe that Mr. Stauber and the other GOP members that support Mr. Trump’s allegations of voter fraud are causing this country great harm and increasing the division of the country. The continuous allegations of lies and conspiracy theories is disgusting and should end immediately or until they find some inclusive evidence for their allegations.
Christopher Cone
Cohasset
