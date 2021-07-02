A couple readers (both comments are included together here), who maybe weren’t paying attention to some of the recent columns, wrote: “Prove God doesn’t exist! You will be condemned for your sins against Him, like a criminal before a judge. Is a judge unloving for upholding the law? Your [made up] god [Nature] sounds like she has no problem letting criminals off the hook.”
Reading those emails, the term ‘unhinged’ came to mind and it is the first time anyone ever judged me as being ‘like a criminal’. Who knew?
Consider this story. You are married with two small children and a teenage daughter. Your wife is pregnant. A magic broom salesman comes to your door from a far off land with beliefs you’ve never heard before. He begins to tout the virtues of his magic broom. He says that his magic broom is invisible to human eyes, yet all-powerful. You ask to see some evidence of its effectiveness but he says it is your responsibility to prove it doesn’t exist and begins telling legends and myths about the wonders of his magic broom instead. You are not impressed. He says you must believe in his magic broom or face death. At this point you ask him to leave.
But days later he descends upon your village with an invading army and slays your wife and two small children before your eyes and then he slays you. This rampage is repeated in every home and village throughout the land. He spares your teenage daughter and other young virgin women in the villages and carries them away to become slaves and concubines.
The foregoing paragraph encapsulates the story of the Hebrew invasion of Canaan, if the Holy Bible is accurate and taken literally. (Deuteronomy 20:16, Numbers 31:18)
Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. (Carl Sagan). It should be obvious that it is not up to the customer to prove a magic broom (or any product or idea) is less than advertised. The duty falls upon the promoter to provide the evidence and since the magic broom salesman said his magic broom is invisible and supernatural, the evidence has to be extraordinarily specific and fact-based in order to be convincing. In a court of law it is up to the side making a claim or charge to prove it (the burden of proof); the other side is under no obligation to disprove it but pointing out flaws and inconsistencies and fabrications would be a logical and prudent reaction.
The person or group that puts forth the hypothesis of a god’s existence must provide extraordinary evidence, since it is hard to imagine a more extraordinary claim. If that claim is logical, evidence based, rational, and presently verifiable, then it should be considered upon its merits, as all notable theories are considered. If those criteria are lacking, then it cannot be rationally evaluated no more than the existence of Thor, Poseidon, Quetzalcoatl, Osiris, Allah, Vishnu, Zeus, Aphrodite, Atlas, or other of the thousand or so major gods created by human societies.
Rephrasing the second part: Is a judge loving and just for upholding unjust and immoral laws? From the above, the bible says God (the judge) commanded his subjects to slaughter those people in Canaan who would be of no practical benefit to them, i.e. the elderly who were of no value, menfolk who might rebel, women (wives) who had sex with men and were ‘defiled’, and small children who would be a drain on resources and might one day want to seek revenge, and further God instructed them to kidnap the young virgin women for sex slaves, forced marriages, and harems. According to the Old Testament, God commanded this scenario, not to destroy one family or two, but essentially for the extinction of an entire culture of people in order that the Israelites would learn the art of making war and to ‘purify’ the land. Have I, or nearly the totality of human beings who have ever lived, ever done anything even remotely as sinful, vial, immoral, or despicable? Certainly this is not the well thought out good work one would expect from a divine entity trying to instill a set of decent moral values in a primitive people. Was this genocide truly the commandment of a just Creator, or is it more likely that it was one peoples’ justification for the terrible atrocities they committed? (There is another possibility, which may be discussed in another column.)
Today no rational and well educated person, no matter what else they might believe and with even a modicum of fully functional brain cells, would (or should) sanction the slaughter of fellow human beings, children in particular, or respect, let alone worship, any person or entity that would demand it.
Children come into the world as brand new ‘creations’, full of potential and promise and innate curiosity with their own individual talents and personalities. They ought to have the right to begin their life’s journey free of the yoke of mythical and imagined ancestral encumbrances (the fallacy of original sin as one example), which are placed upon them by superstitious holdovers from a time when human attitudes were shaped by more primitive standards, with the express purpose of creating guilt, blind obedience, and mental and physical servitude. The greatest fear we should have is not the fear of the Hebrew god or even divine judgment, but of the person who comes to your door peddling magic brooms.
