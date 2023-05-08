For the love of a dog

Those beautiful big brown eyes - always looking up at me. You can say so many things with your eyes. With one look you tell me you’re hungry and with another you say it’s time to go outside. So many times, you ask ‘again?’ Often followed with ‘please!’ While those can get annoying (but also innocently endearing), the look I treasure the most is when you tell me it’s gonna be OK.

Today, when I look at those eyes, I wonder if you know it’s your last. Your body has got to hurt but you’d never know it by your face. You’ve lost all fat; you’re just skin and bones but somehow you still find strength to jump up on the bed. Cancer is attacking you from the inside but it’s obvious from the outside that your spirit is unrelenting.

