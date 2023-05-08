For the love of a dog

Those beautiful big brown eyes - always looking up at me. You can say so many things with your eyes. With one look you tell me you’re hungry and with another you say it’s time to go outside. So many times, you ask ‘again?’ Often followed with ‘please!’ While those can get annoying (but also innocently endearing), the look I treasure the most is when you tell me it’s gonna be OK.
Today, when I look at those eyes, I wonder if you know it’s your last. Your body has got to hurt but you’d never know it by your face. You’ve lost all fat; you’re just skin and bones but somehow you still find strength to jump up on the bed. Cancer is attacking you from the inside but it’s obvious from the outside that your spirit is unrelenting.
That’s what makes this day so hard. In a few hours we’ll bring you to the vet - the place with all the treats and the people who know you by name. This is where we’ll say our good-byes.
"
You know more about me than any other creature in this world. You listen to my worries and don’t call me selfish. I don’t have to try to explain my thoughts perfectly, just spit them out (in a nice, calm tone of voice) and you seem to agree. You’ve helped me work out decisions both big and small from how to handle cranky teenagers to what sweater to wear with which pants.
We didn’t start out as friends. You were just a rambunctious misbehaving pup - nipping at little kids; running straight into traffic; eating Easter candy (wrappers and all). Then you grew into a protector, always on point at your lookout from the upstairs window. You even made it look like it was your duty to inspect all food that went in and out of the refrigerator - to be certain it was safe, of course. During COVID, we tripped over each other, getting closer than ever. And as you got older you learned how nice a warm nap bathed in sunshine can feel on the fuzzy rug.
I find it ironic that you love quality chocolate and all kinds of cheese - given your name, Swiss Miss. But then, you looked like you were made by a chocolatier in a small shop in Switzerland with your chocolate brown Labrador coat with white-speckled “marshmallow” chest.
It’s a bit odd that you craved cucumbers and green beans but kudos to healthy choices!
I hope what’s waiting for you is exactly what we talked about - a place where the tennis balls bounce non-stop, the hands never pull away from petting your head, the rabbits and squirrels never leave you lonely and the sun always shines at nap time.
I find it funny that you had to get in one last runabout through the neighborhood yesterday. It was the kind that beckons you in springtime, when you follow your nose and never my calls. So many times I’ve chased you on these adventures. Me, the crazy lady screaming your name; you, the sniffer on a mission. Called by the scent of life and activity, you never look back, always excited for what’s behind the next garage in the next yard. You hardly glance back while you point your nose in the opposite direction of my whistle. Such a fun game it is! Yet, this, I admit, I will not miss.
You know I was jealous that you got to stay home and watch soap operas all day from the couch. We never finished your lesson in vacuuming and you never learned how to wash dishes properly but it’s all right because I know now that you were busy. You were here - just being here. As we came and went, you were here to keep our house alive and to welcome us home with unconditional glee - no matter if we were happy or sad.
Thank you for 10 good years of loyal love. We’ll miss you sweet Swiss!
