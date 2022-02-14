My household was hit by the flu bug recently and it was a nasty one. I’m typically a positive person but this bout really put us down. And when the weather outside is so incredibly cold and drab, it’s almost as if you feel like the world is out to get you.
It’s amazing how many boxes of tissues a family of three can go through in just a couple of weeks. Orange juice has been our savior. And heavy quilts are always readily awaiting snuggles.
From those I’ve talked to, this junk is circulating throughout the Northland. This is on top of a new surge of COVID hitting people both unvaccinated and vaccinated. Perhaps we’ve become accustomed to sickness in the past couple of years - which is pretty sad.
At least for me, and probably several other people, I’m set up to be able to completely work from home. I can keep my germs and sneezes to my own little space - yay!
My dog is loving it. She thought she had lost me forever when I went back to working at the office. Now that she’s had me back for a little while, she’s returned to following my every move. I just wish she could clean my dishes and retrieve more tissues.
I remember when I was in grade school, the only way my mom would let us stay home was if we had a temperature over 100 and were vomiting. Nowadays, sickness is much more serious. I know the staff at our local hospitals are working overtime because there are people there who should not be at their facilities. They can’t place those patients in larger facilities because there’s no beds available.
Our schools are working their best to keep kids in class but teaching staff (or their children) are falling ill causing a staffing shortage. With the at-home COVID tests you can buy at the local drugstores, there’s no doubt reports of positivity are inaccurate and this Omicron beast is sweeping our communities and nation.
As my Scandinavian relatives would tell me, put on your wool socks and sweaters, curl up with a good book, light the fireplace and crawl under a warm quilt. Only 35 days until the first day of spring. Hopefully by then we can open the windows and let these bad germs fly away - for good!
