I’m going to address a major topic here: Fiscal responsibilities.
While I understand the concern of this candidate, let me educate you all on what this all means.
The school district’s budget will be balanced for the first time in eight years due to our incumbent school board members, Mark Schroeder, David Marty, and Melisa Bahr.
Our school board had repeatedly called for meetings with Senator Justin Eichorn. Why is that? Well, Senator Eichorn is the Vice Chair of the Education Finance and Budgeting committee. That means he and his colleagues are responsible for how funds are given to all Minnesota school districts.
In 2003 the inflation formula was removed from the budget. Due to this ISD 318 alone is in a yearly deficit of about $9 million.
Our school board members informed Eichorn of our financial crisis. He denied them a meeting and chose to not only ignore our district but also neighboring districts as well. We are not the only district that had huge cuts. All districts where Eichorn is a senator had major staff and program cuts.
We are not just voting for school board members, we are fighting for legislators that are pro-public school. Legislators that will finance our schools so our children can have Art and funding for math and reading programs. Any school board candidate can point fingers, but they should at least know the inner workings of what they are speaking about.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.