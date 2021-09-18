As I consider the unconstitutional vaccine mandates announced by the Biden administration yesterday I am very saddened about the direction that the USA is going. I am not an anti-vaxxer. I am a 75 year old man who had COVID-19. If I had not had the virus I would possibly take the vaccine but I do not need it because I have antibodies. Why is it that I am not given the opportunity to obtain a “vaccine passport” based on my antibodies?
A recent study in Israel showed that people who have recovered from COVID-19 have up to 13 times the immunity of a vaccinated person. Why should I or anyone be forced to get the vaccine? And why should children be forced to wear masks in schools? It should be a parent’s choice but not required since the statistics show that the chance of a child dying from COVID-19 is rare. According to the CDC there have been 338 deaths of children 5-18 from covid-19 so far in 2021. All 338 of these children’s lives matter but the negative effects of masking also weigh heavily in a parent’s right to decide for their children.
This country was founded by men and women seeking freedom from tyranny. Let us take a stand for freedom now. Benjamin Franklin said “They who can give up essential liberty to obtain temporary safety deserve neither liberty or safety.”
Rich Dokken
Cohasset
