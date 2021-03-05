How can it already be March? That is my question. This past year somehow went by both quickly and slowly. On one hand, I can’t believe we are a whole year into a global pandemic and still struggling with many of the sad realities it has created. But also, how did this time go by so fast? A year has passed but I don’t feel like I have much to show for it.
Despite the strangeness of 2020 through present day, finding ways to cope with the lack of connection we’ve all faced has been critical. I have enjoyed being able to see some people face-to-face, even if it is just the top half above their mask. I’ve also come to enjoy some unique ways of connecting with people even if they are not right in front of me. And no, I am not talking about Zoom calls or Facetime.
Most recently, I have enjoyed connecting to some friends through fitness apps. As a reporter, most of my day is spent typing away while I sit at a desk. I have to find intentional ways to move throughout my day and wow, that can be tough. Getting the motivation to move is the biggest hurdle for me, so when one of my best friends invited me to try a fitness challenge through an app on our phones, I thought it would be worth a shot. Turns out, it is really fun doing the same workout from two different cities! Both of us are doing a month-long challenge to workout 24 days and although we don’t do it at the same time, I enjoy being able to chat with her at the end of the day to complain about how sweaty the workout made us.
The next way of connection was introduced to me by my sister and her boyfriend. They came to visit last weekend and showed us the computer game Jack Box TV. One person must purchase a game pack that includes a variety of games to choose from. The main screen is shown on their laptop or TV, while all of the players login through their phones to play along. Some of the types of games we played included trivia, Pictionary, and word play. While we played this together, you can also play from different locations if using a platform such as Zoom where the player with the games on their computer presents their screen to the rest of the group. I’m really looking forward to having some fun game nights with friends and family.
Lastly, I have been connected to people through movies and television. Now this may not seem like a revolutionary idea, but with the connection of social media, I have found that the shared experience of watching something that millions of other people have also recently watched is exciting. Specifically I am talking about the TV shows, “The Mandalorian,” and “WandaVision.” Both of these shows have come out on Disney+, a somewhat new streaming service, and both have huge followings. “The Mandalorian” season 2 came out in 2020 and my brother got me hooked on the show when he had a random episode one day. I decided to watch the show from the beginning and before I knew it I was anxiously awaiting for the next episode to drop. Currently, I have been watching “WandaVision,” a TV show connected to the Marvel Universe. As I write this, we are one day away from the season finale. I have loved seeing people make TikToks about the show and learning from viewers who know way more than me about the Marvel Universe.
All of these things are not remarkable on their own, but during this time, they seem revolutionary. They have helped me pass the time as the days, weeks, and months drag on with slow, but hopefully steady, improvements throughout the world. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to go catch up on the latest Easter Eggs found in the last episode of “WandaVision.”
