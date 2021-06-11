Life isn’t all rainbows and unicorns. Sprinkles and birthday cake. And picture-perfect poses.
But it is about showing up. Each day. If you are a parent, it’s about putting your husband, kids and family first, yet making time to do something for yourself. Because if your own cup is not full, how in the world are you supposed to pour into others.
I’ve recently started running again. Ok, let’s be real. It’s a slow jog.
Olivia some days says, “Mom, you are as slow as a tortoise.”
A friend and former child care provider, recently was looking for friends to help hold her accountable in a 10k running challenge. The accountability in a running partner is exactly what this momma needed.
So I reached out to her, and said, “heck yes, count me in.”
That night, I download the 10k running app. I had done one of these programs before. I believe it was called, couch to 5k. But let me remind you.
This was pre-kids, seven years ago. This body was also seven years younger.
But I told my friend, “heck yes” and needed to stay accountable.
I’m two weeks in now into the routine. Five minutes of a walking warm-up, followed by 20 minutes of 90 seconds running and two minutes of walking, alternating, ending with a five-minute cool-down of walking.
Some days it takes everything to make it happen.
Take day two for example.
The walk and jog, almost didn’t happen. I had two kids at home and it was 90 degrees outside. It was approaching 11 a.m., but I knew, if we didn’t go, the afternoon was going to be even hotter, and then by evening, after chasing two kids all day, this body would be exhausted.
So we went.
One girl started out on a bike, hair up, helmet on, snacks packed in her bike pouch. The little guy enjoying a stroller ride.
Our ivory lab Ranger living his best life, running through the puddles, peeing on every sign or mailbox.
Half-way, the girl is riding in the single stroller with her brother because she said her legs were to tired and the road was just too bumpy.
Minutes later, snacks were all gone. But we showed up.
And what did we top the morning off with? Water-table fun, popsicles and a garden-hose water fight to cool down.
With lots of snuggles at rest time after a busy morning.
With this, I challenge you to find that person, to help hold you accountable. Help you show up, each day. And find that person to help encourage you to be your best self. Because those little ones of yours, need you to show up, each day for them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.