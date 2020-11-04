Earlier this week, Minnesota reached grim milestones not seen since the start of the pandemic: Cases, hospitalizations, death rates and positivity rates are all at an all-time high. In northeastern Minnesota, the news is no different. Hospitals and clinics across our region are facing an increase in COVID-19 cases that many experts predicted but hoped we would avoid. This is not the case. Like the rest of the country, our hospitals continue to work closely to care for those who need us. Luckily, our strong, dedicated team of health care workers in northeastern Minnesota has gone above and beyond to keep our community safe and healthy.
The next several weeks will come with waves of both good and bad news. For every patient who receives life-saving treatment, there may well be another who succumbs to the virus just as hundreds of thousands across our country already have. To that end, our hospitals have a singular focus to do everything we can to care for our patients, safely support our frontline health care workers, and have a plan in place to care for our community to address any situation that strains our collective system’s capacity.
The first, most important thing we want our communities to know: We are prepared and ready to care for you. Do not put off a trip to your doctor or the hospital if you need to be seen. This is true for COVID-19 positive patients as well. There is a misperception that hospitals and clinics are unsafe COVID-19 hotspots, when in fact we have robust infection prevention protocols in place to minimize the spread of COVID-19 within our facilities. Furthermore, we have trained medical professionals who triage each patient and provide a relevant care plan. In some cases, this may mean recovering at home. In others, it may result in admission to the hospital. In any case, do not skip seeking medical attention if you need it.
Second, the partnership among Essentia Health, Fairview Range, Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital, Bigfork Valley Hospital and St. Luke’s is strong. This means we are collectively monitoring patient needs and capacity to make decisions that will help us best care for patients. We are working together across the continuum of care – whether it’s primary care, specialty care or acute care in the hospital – to care for our patients. Through our patient surge planning process, we are prepared to manage changes in capacity and support our community as we fight this virus.
Finally, our success is directly tied to the community following CDC-recommended safety efforts. By wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, avoiding large gatherings and practicing rigorous hand hygiene, you are making our community and yourself safer. While diligent infection prevention inside our buildings helps prevent spread of infection at work, more health care workers are becoming sick from exposures within the community. This means we have fewer health care workers to care for patients in the hospital. Capacity to care for patients isn’t just about space. In fact, we will find the space we need to care for people. It’s the health and wellness of our health care workers that is the greatest threat to adequately caring for patients in need. So, please know that every time you wear a mask, avoid a large gathering or practice social distancing, you are playing an important part in helping prevent the spread of this awful disease. You are also protecting the precious caregivers we need to care for our community.
Fighting COVID-19 is about teamwork and collaboration, both internally within our facilities, as well as externally with our neighboring health systems and our local city and county governance, public health, police, fire departments, emergency medical services, and, most importantly, with our community and patients. We all play a role in keeping this virus at bay. While we are prepared for the worst, it is with the cooperation of our health care workers and community that we will emerge from this most recent surge stronger than ever.
Patrick Sharp, CEO, Fairview Range
Jean MacDonell, CEO, Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital
Aaron Saude, CEO, Bigfork Valley Hospital
Dr. David Herman, CEO, Essentia Health
Kevin Nokels, CEO, St. Luke’s
