This is the innocent question my sweet niece asked me a few days ago as I was chatting with her and her older brother about how much I used to read as a kid. The conversation started because I had given my nephew his birthday present including two books. I explained to the two of them that I was, in fact, known as quite the bookworm in my childhood years. I told them about how my mom used to refer to the books I carried around as my “friends” because I truly had one with me at all times.
Speaking of reading, I wrote a column for the Herald-Review back in 2019 about the timeline of books I’ve read throughout my life—from childhood to adulthood. Looking back on that article, I said that I wanted to start reading more because I had gone through a bit of a lull after graduating from college.
I have a confession to make though. I haven’t really read much at all since that column and that was three years ago…
There is one thing I think I did that has prevented me from truly jumping back into my natural state of “bookworm,” and that was trying to read books that really don’t interest me. Now that may sound silly or really obvious—why would I be trying to read something I don’t like? But here’s the thing, I think it has taken me a long time to truly remember what I enjoy reading.
There is a bit of a “standard” for adults (at least the ones I’ve talked with) to read a lot of non-fiction books. Reading books that are about really serious topics such as injustices in the world, memoirs of important people, or thought-provoking self-help topics that make you question how you even get through your day are for impressive, adult readers. But to be completely frank, I find non-fiction books incredibly boring.
There.
I said it.
Non-fiction books are boring.
I can’t keep my eyes open reading them.
Truthfully, I would rather watch a documentary or listen to a podcast about these kinds of topics. Those formats are a lot easier for me to digest and the information sticks with me longer. Plus, with the nature of my job, I end up reading a lot of news stories and researching topics so I can feel overloaded with information by the end of the work day.
On the other hand, I have learned that the types of books I do like to read are fictional stories. Books that whisk me away from everyday life to fantasy places. Fairy tales with magic and wonder. Love stories that make your heart flutter just reading them. These types of books keep me turning the pages and wanting to come back for me.
I used to want to be seen as a well-rounded, impressive reader who learns about important things in her free time through these big nonfiction titles. But it’s time for me to let that go. Now I am content to enjoy the books I am naturally drawn to, even if that’s not seen as “impressive” to anyone else. Because the most important thing to me is that I am at least reading something.
In a world full of ways to entertain ourselves (movies, TV shows, social media, podcasts, etc.), books are against some pretty tough competition. The only way that they will win, in my case, is if they are more interesting than what I am watching on the screen in front of me. The only books that are going to win that fight, at least for me, are the fiction, fantasy and fairytale stories that can entertain me for hours upon hours. I can’t wait to keep reading the books I love and I hope that everyone is able to find a genre of book that keeps them turning the pages too.
