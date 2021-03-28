There have already been multiple threats identified in Minnesota that were not anticipated. Frigid, inhospitable winters lasting for the good part of a year? Check. Earthquakes? News to me, but if you say so. Conspiracy theorists with stockpiles of guns? Appears so. But deer? I usually envision deer as these docile creatures frolicking in Grandma’s yard in San Antonio.
There are a few differences in Minnesota deer. First of all, they are gigantic. I wouldn’t want to come across one in a dark alley. In fact, I think I know why several small species have become extinct. Second, they are demonic creatures whose sole purpose is to run into your car, inflicting the maximum damage on the unsuspecting vehicle and its inhabitants. Now, I’m not generally a fan of guns or hunting, and it’s a safe bet to assume that I won’t be found lurking in taxidermists’ shops. I’m usually squarely in Camp Deer. Give the critters long rifles with scopes and some opposable thumbs and we’ll reexamine the “sport”. But I was solidly pro-hunting this year given that I wanted to remove these nefarious animals of mass vehicular destruction. If they don’t intentionaly cause death by collision, they seek to at least give you a heart attack. These deer represent thousands of years of being unfairly slaughtered. It’s an effective strategy.
The deer will inevitably select the precise slipperiest part of the road in which to stage the attack, preferably the stretch of road that contains a blind curve and inches of ice. I can just envision little deer buddies with IPhones recording the drama. In the lucky event that the vehicle does not strike the deer and crumple like an accordion, your attempt to avoid the deer will result in you ending up in a ditch. Typically the only day you have left your cell phone at home (not that anyone gets reception in rural areas, anyway).
For me, it is reminiscent of the 2007 racoon attack. I was speeding along at the (inexplicably high) posted speed limit of 70 when I crossed paths with a raccoon (yes, perhaps in the form of me hitting it). My car limped back home while I surveyed the damage. Naturally, it hit a part of the car that was integral to the entire frame and my car was totaled. I do not know what happened to the critter, but suffice it to say he went out in style. There is probably a little commemorative raccoon statue in Poteet, Texas.
The deer here are imminently more lethal than raccoons. They could win bodybuilding contests. So far I have managed to avoid them, although one day they were so close that one ran behind the car and the other in front. I swear I saw its malevolently gleaming eyes. That’s the other thing, they’re never by themselves. Just when you breath a sigh of relief that you have survived this latest incident and relax your guard for even a moment, Tweedledum emerges.
I’m glad that I’ve written this before I’ve had a deer “accident”. That way if I go missing, you’ll know what got me. By the way, no deer or raccoons have been injured in the recounting of this story. The same cannot be said for our dear departed 2005 Ford Focus.
Alison Larson is a resident of Itasca County who recently moved to the area with her husband and small children after living in Texas.
