One of the biggest joys in life is food. It brings us together and can really turn a bad day into a good one. I love going out to try new food wherever I am and have found a lot of favorites in this area that I keep going back to again and again. Today I am going to share a list of some of my favorite dishes at restaurants in Grand Rapids. Some of these businesses are larger chain restaurants, and some are small and locally owned.
Before I begin, I would like to give a big disclaimer. I have not tried everything at every restaurant in Itasca County. I am certain there are many, many other businesses with delicious dishes I would enjoy and I am looking forward to trying them in the future! But please know I am not trying to leave out any business from this list. It is not comprehensive, but simply a work in progress that summarizes my favorites so far. Additionally, all of the descriptions below are taken directly from each restaurant’s menu to give you the best idea of what the meal is. Finally, these are in no particular order.
Boulder’s Tap House- Pulled Pork sandwich (Two grilled brioche buns loaded with pulled pork, topped with BBQ sauce, fried onions, fried jalapeños, and mayo) and the avocado fries (fresh, hand-cut avocados lightly breaded and served with chipotle ranch). I can’t even count how many times I’ve had this sandwich. I always like trying the pulled pork at a restaurant if it has it, and this is hands down the best pulled pork I’ve had anywhere. The avocado fries are a really nice and unique side to have with the meal.
Country Kitchen- Cordon Bleu Skillet (Seasoned hash browns layered with scrambled eggs and diced ham, melted Swiss cheese, and sliced chicken tenders. A generous pour of creamy hollandaise and a sprinkle of parsley tops it off). This is the definition of comfort food for me.
Forest Lake- Coconut Shrimp (large shrimp covered in a coconut batter and fried, served with a side of mango dipping sauce). I did not expect to like this so much but wow! I thought this was a really unique dish and was super filling.
Mad Dogs: a classic ¼ Sub (toasted french bread with turkey, ham, salami, swiss, mozzarella, and pepperjack cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, onion and Mad Dog sauce with fries). This has quickly become a favorite among friends and family we have had visit us. They always ask if we can order some Mad Dogs!
Brewed Awakenings- Zesty Vegan Panini (Organic refried beans, guacamole and spring greens, banana peppers, sweet onion, and tomato. Served on focaccia bread lightly toasted with basil chives, sage and olive oil). I don’t follow a vegan diet, but this sandwich really makes me consider it.
Applebee’s- Half apps. This means basically any appetizer that is available at half price after 9 p.m. because this lady loves a good deal. My favorite apps include mozzarella sticks, chicken quesadilla, chicken wonton tacos, and boneless chicken wings with asian sauce or honey BBQ.
Zorbaz- Thai Pie Pizza (Zorbaz BBQ peanut sauce, smoked bacon, red onionz, pineapple, banana peppers, cilantro). The only change I make here is I ask for no cilantro, but otherwise I could probably finish an entire pizza with these toppings.
Pokegama Grill- Smoked Turkey and Cranberry wrap (Smoked turkey, mixed greens, bacon bits, glazed walnuts, feta cheese, and sweet sun-dried cranberries, and cranberry vinaigrette). The views on the outside patio of Pokegama Lake really add to the experience too!
I hope this list inspires you to go out and try some of this delicious food right here in our area!
