One of the biggest joys in life is food. It brings us together and can really turn a bad day into a good one. I love going out to try new food wherever I am and have found a lot of favorites in this area that I keep going back to again and again. Today I am going to share a list of some of my favorite dishes at restaurants in Grand Rapids. Some of these businesses are larger chain restaurants, and some are small and locally owned. 

Before I begin, I would like to give a big disclaimer. I have not tried everything at every restaurant in Itasca County. I am certain there are many, many other businesses with delicious dishes I would enjoy and I am looking forward to trying them in the future! But please know I am not trying to leave out any business from this list. It is not comprehensive, but simply a work in progress that summarizes my favorites so far. Additionally, all of the descriptions below are taken directly from each restaurant’s menu to give you the best idea of what the meal is. Finally, these are in no particular order. 

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments