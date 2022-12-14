It’s amazing to me just how many different insurance companies are spending millions in advertising, in an attempt to sway uninformed and easily preyed upon seniors, during this year’s open enrollment period. This shows just how much money is at stake for insurance companies, pharmaceutical companies and lastly Wall Street. It’s disgusting watching how Americans are struggling to get by and our so called conservative party remains silent. Well not exactly silent, every time a bill is proposed to reduce drug costs Republicans block it; if a bill is discussed to lower insurance costs, Republicans block it; do you see a pattern? I do.

Being conservative should be to defend the American people’s needs, such as food, clothing, shelter and healthcare. This lines up with Christian values, a WWJD type of value system. Being conservative isn’t the protection of the wealthy, corporations or Wall Street, that’s greed. The Republic needs to be defended, someone needs to step up. 

