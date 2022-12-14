It’s amazing to me just how many different insurance companies are spending millions in advertising, in an attempt to sway uninformed and easily preyed upon seniors, during this year’s open enrollment period. This shows just how much money is at stake for insurance companies, pharmaceutical companies and lastly Wall Street. It’s disgusting watching how Americans are struggling to get by and our so called conservative party remains silent. Well not exactly silent, every time a bill is proposed to reduce drug costs Republicans block it; if a bill is discussed to lower insurance costs, Republicans block it; do you see a pattern? I do.
Being conservative should be to defend the American people’s needs, such as food, clothing, shelter and healthcare. This lines up with Christian values, a WWJD type of value system. Being conservative isn’t the protection of the wealthy, corporations or Wall Street, that’s greed. The Republic needs to be defended, someone needs to step up.
Maybe someday our elected leaders will come together and be fiscally conservative; national healthcare would be the most conservative by far ($1 to 2 trillion saved yearly), at the same time being religiously conservative (do unto others that which you would have done unto you). Yea, this is the golden rule type of stuff; funny how we don’t proactive what we preach. Many people hide behind Capitalism and say the other side is Socialism, when in fact we already practice many forms of Democratic socialism in America. Just to name a few: Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Food Stamps, rent assistance, heating assistance, daycare assistance, low-income housing projects; Medical Assistance and on and on.
I would challenge anyone to say we should eliminate the above list. A majority of Americans are buoyed by utilizing one or more of these programs, and yet they don’t see themselves as beneficiaries and judge others for doing so. Most people would struggle to keep their heads above water financially without government aid. Who in their right mind would turn our elderly from nursing homes or senior care facilities? Who would allow children to go without food or formula? I challenge people to care more for Americans than their 401K. Tax cuts only lead to leather budget deficits, because as we can see, Republicans have never cut government spending to offset these cuts, because it would require very difficult decisions. These would be very unpopular with us regular folks.
"
Looking forward, we need to hold our elected officials responsible both Democrat and Republican. They need to represent the needs of the people, not large corporations or the well-connected. We are fast becoming so unbalanced that correcting course may be impossible. The difference between those with enough and those who struggle daily is accelerating. This will likely be the largest threat to our Republic’s survival, i.e., the French Revolution - study a little world history you will find me to be correct.
