After many months of conversations with both patients and friendly encounters, I find myself quite concerned for the future of our democratic republic. The anger and mistrust directed toward our government is palpable, and usually based on nothing except something heard and then parroted by someone who is not even inquisitive just partisan. Questions like do I trust the FBI, CIA, IRS or some other agency, are often asked. My short answer is YES, but nothing and nobody is perfect, mistakes are made by all. If we can't trust the agencies that are tasked to keep use safe and civil, who can we trust? Can our republic stand? Didn't Benjamin Franklin warn us of this in 1776?
If you ask for some fact based evidence to back some of these wild claims yoµ often hear words like; we believe, our sources say, many people report, or my favorite the evidence is out there but they won’t report it. Opinions are easy, facts can be very hard to prove, but these deceivers are good and they will often try to twist their argument into you having to disprove the lie. It's a lie at the outset and always will be, but if repeated enough some will begin to believe, this is how real truths get chiseled away.
This is a very dangerous game to play politically. We should be discussing issues that affect all people both wealthy and poor; connected or not. We still live in a country that offers opportunity, although it's just not the same bite at the apple that my parents had. Leave it to Beaver world is gone I The ability to make ends meet on one income is rare, social welfare programs are necessary to plug holes in a family's budget just to shelter and feed their children, because companies have put profit before people. This isn't republican or democrat, it's greed. This started in the 80's when corporations moved production to third world countries to keep costs lower, avoid regulations and feed the stock market.
This economic regression for the middle class and below isn't party specific, it's greed specific. For those of us who are lucky enough to have invested in the market have done very well, but most have not. Fact: 43% of people retiring have zero savings, 2% of US citizens possess 90% of all our countries wealth, most welfare dollars are paid to RED counties, although wealthy people do pay most of the taxes, they pay a far lower percentage than us in the middle class. None of this is moral or fair. This is exactly what supply side economics does, also known as trickle down economics.
Keep our nation distracted with faux political issues and outrage, and all the while keep picking Americans pockets. This fake capitalistic system fails without our social welfare system and yet we blame it endlessly, funny how that works. You've got to love this kind of greed, well played by those with real power, bless faux capitalism.
Larry Schlauderaff
Grand Rapids
