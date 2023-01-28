One of the Grand Rapids area’s newest residents made his way into the world six weeks early during a December storm of freezing rain and heavy snowfall. With mom’s complex medical history, the family had planned to deliver by scheduled c-section 80 miles east in Duluth, but baby Teddy had other plans.
The family instead drove to Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital. The hospital would have typically sought a transfer to a higher level of care, but with the weather making travel too dangerous, Grand Itasca doctors tapped into their newly established tele-neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) resources and were able to provide quick, life-saving care to baby Teddy by virtually connecting with a neonatologist at M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital.
"
Teddy’s story is just one example of how, together, community hospitals and integrated health systems can do more for patients across greater Minnesota and beyond. As our organizations pursue a future together, it is our privilege and responsibility to deliver more of this same collaboration and innovation to Grand Rapids, Hibbing and communities like them across the state.
In November, Fairview and Sanford Health announced plans to combine. Both organizations have long histories of service to the people of Minnesota. Fairview brings world class health care to patients across the Twin Cities and rural communities of Grand Rapids and across the Iron Range. Sanford Health services more rural patients than any other system in the country, including in several rural Minnesota communities, including Bemidji, Thief River Falls, Worthington and Luverne.
When Fairview and Sanford merge, Fairview Range and Grand Itasca will also become part of a combined Fairview/Sanford system. We are confident doing so is the kind of change that can save lives and improve patient outcomes. We also know that bold change like this can be daunting, and we don’t take that lightly. We see this combination as a forward-looking solution to preserve access and enhance services to the residents of Minnesota – rural, urban and underserved.
How do we know? Since combining with Fairview, Grand Itasca and Fairview Range have continued to deliver high-quality care, while also evolving and improving the care and services they offer. Our teams have persevered – and excelled – through some of the most challenging circumstances healthcare has ever seen. Central to this success now and moving forward: connected, local leadership; care policies and decisions about referrals driven by providers and patient need, not corporate policy; stewardship by a board comprised of trusted community members; and a vibrant local workforce made up of the people in and from the communities we serve. Together, we will carry these proven approaches forward as a combined system.
Fairview Range and Grand Itasca are large employers in this region. This will not change. Patients have a choice of where they get their care, in consultation with their provider. This will not change. But think about all the things that have changed, for the better. Today, more people in this community have better access to more specialties – from stroke care to neonatology. Like baby Teddy, who – according to his mom – is thriving (though he doesn’t enjoy long car rides.)
Bill Gassen is the president and CEO of Sanford Health; James Hereford is the president and CEO of Fairview Health Services; and Jean MacDonell is the president and CEO of Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital and Fairview Range.
