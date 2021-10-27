As a conservative and a Christian, I felt compelled to speak out on the upcoming special election on Nov. 2. The letter to the editor written by Mr. Niemala was both rude and uninformed. Who cares what political party has whose signs? This shows that everything he sees is through a red lens and that opinions other than his matter less. I get where he comes from, religiously, but church and state are to be kept separate for these reasons, i.e., the gender issue. Minnesota law unequivocally entitles transgender student’s rights, as does Minnesota constitution and the human rights act. Again, I understand his religious take is that this is sinful, but many things are sinful such as greed, hate, gossip and slander; WWJD?
As for Ms. Puglisi, I do believe she intends well from her reference point, but again there is a huge chasm between church and state which also can represent a difference between legal and opinion. We all live in this world and try not to be of it. But when it comes to what is legal, the Bible again is clear that we need to obey the law of the land. Also, I believe her view of what the school board is charged with doing is too simplistic and therefore she is out of her depth. I learned this the hard way by serving on the city council. Many things I would have liked to incorporate were either unattainable or blocked by legal statutes.
It concerns me greatly, as a citizen, that many of these mandates that are meant to protect our students, teachers and other staff are somehow seen as encroaching on our God-given liberties. I don’t see how a mask is a big ask, unless it’s in speech therapy or something related. I know many think this COVID thing is a joke or some kind of a conspiracy, but I’ve seen too many people perish, both young and mostly elderly. Why don’t we want to protect everyone around us? This isn’t a political thing, it’s a public welfare issue. Again, I wish we could leave politics and religion out of school board issues. The law is clear and I hope we start to do more of the right thing and respect the humanity of our fellow citizens.
There are a few other issues for example; public schools don’t teach critical race theory, that’s a graduate level class. But teaching things about slavery, civil rights and women’s suffrage are and should be taught. We didn’t get to this point in our history by accident, it happened step by step and that is our collective history. As far as the money following the child, I could agree if charter and other private schools were also compelled to teach the special needs children, addressing all of the varied cares that they possess. Cherry picking only those students who come from supportive families and financial privilege would leave millions of children stranded and, by the way, is illegal.
Larry Schlauderaff
Grand Rapids
