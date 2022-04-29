In regards to Nashwauk/Keewatin’s cooperative agreement with Greenway to combine its baseball programs. Combining activities with surrounding schools should only be implemented as the last option after all others are exhausted. Extracurricular activities in schools are extremely important. When schools combine activities with surrounding districts the result is less opportunities for students to participate. A report released by the national organization Fight Crime Invest in Kids documents, among other things that some of those students struggle academically and socially, they are less likely to go onto college, more likely to get involved in illegal drugs and alcohol and end up in the criminal justice system. In some circumstances combining programs is warranted. However, a school district should gather and make public measurable data that shows continuing a program is not a viable option.
When asked, Nashwauk/Keewatin school superintendent could not provide any documents that showed the board did its due diligence to confirm the school could not sustain a program on its own. In fact, in 2021 according to MSHSL website there were 15 schools playing class A baseball in section 7A. Of those participating schools, N/K had the fifth highest enrollment. All of our schools need to do their best, when possible, to maintain extracurricular activities within their school setting as they are crucial to providing a well-rounded education and maintaining a positive culture within the school.
