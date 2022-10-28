All of us need to do our research and decide who we will support for Itasca County Sheriff in the general election on Nov. 8. I have made my choice based on the vast differences in the experience levels of the two candidates. Jeff Carlson has 21 years of law enforcement experience with three Minnesota police departments, including 15 years as a supervisor and is currently a Sergeant with the Grand Rapids Police Department. His opponent has 14 years of limited experience with a very small department.

Jeff has been assigned approximately 20,000 calls for service during his career which has included homicides, sexual assaults, domestic violence, and other violent crimes in diverse communities. Whereas, his opponent has been assigned approximately 2000 calls for service during his career. The profiles for both candidates list several law enforcement management level training courses they have completed. Jeff has had many more opportunities to use these skills based on the larger number of calls assigned to him, the larger variety of calls, the number of citizens he has contact with and the duties he performs while supervising fellow officers. Jeff has taken advantage of these skills and has been able to put theory into practice which has led to his experience level.

