OMG. There’s evil here, and evil there, and evil everywhere (particularly in the brain of Dr. Hoffman). It is, of course, his right to define what “evil” means to him. However, under his mild-mannered facade, the real problem, (and the real “evil,”) is he wants the power to define what “evil” means for everyone. Why would he do that?
The examples he mentions are, of course, atrocities, but no different than other historical atrocities. (eg. Auschwitz, or stoning women to death for not meeting socialized expectations of the time.) All dysfunctional bullies treat others like this. The Taliban are no different than Hitler and his crew, Idi Amin, Kim Jong-un, or any number of other dictatorial men socialized to believe in controlling others. They have nothing to do with “God” or Satan, neither of which can currently be proven to exist.
Dr. Hoffman says the “devil” is our enemy. Of course that’s true for him (and others) because of their belief in everything connected to “God” and the Bible. It’s simpler, and much more rational, explainable, and provable, to think the real enemy for all of us, is denied or undiagnosed fear, and the issues caused by fear in addictive, fear-based personalities.
As a doctor and scientist, one would think he’d be aware of studies involving such things as the “Karpman Triangle,” and how it relates to fear-based, addictive behaviors. The fact that he’s unable, or unwilling to examine this information, much less share it, makes everything else he offers seem limited, if not biased, or prejudicial.
I’m sure examining information of this nature doesn’t seem important when compared to promoting his beliefs. It’s almost as if he assumes he can’t function properly without his belief system, to the extent he can’t comprehend how anyone can function without believing as he does. But, then, all fanatics think others should have the courage of their convictions.
As always, the real “evil” in the world starts when one person or group of people wants to control the choices and outcomes of another person or group of people, without their input or consent. As far as I can tell, all the wars in the world are created by this way of treating people.
For those men and women who are socialized into believing “biology is destiny,” and a woman’s role should be organized strictly around bearing children, please know this always allows men to benefit, because it establishes their dominance over women in many areas. In that sense, Taliban males are no different than authoritarian or conservative males of any kind, who also seek to control and bully women, or anyone else they fear.
Gary Burt
Marble
