Everyone should participate in a sport for many reasons. First, you get the exercise you need for the sports you like. Second, sports have benefits for daily life. Third, you have fun playing the sport you like. Everyone should join a sport.

First, you will get exercise for the sport that you are in. Whether you are in soccer, football, lacrosse, basketball, or any other sport, you will most likely get exercise. Exercise will help you stay in shape, help you get ready for another sport, and some other things. You’ll stay in shape by running, jumping, sliding, catching, throwing, or any other action you do to play the sport. Sports can provide an opportunity to exercise while you are having fun.

"
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments