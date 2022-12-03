Have you ever wanted to get a dog, but your parents say no? Well if so, you can just read this and it might change their minds. You can play with your dog, your dog can help you if you have anxiety or depression, and you can also have a protection dog. Also dogs are cute. Everyone should get a dog.

First of all, if you get a dog you can play with it. Dogs are loyal companions to have by your side. Dogs are better than most people when you play with them. You can treat a dog like your best friend. You can talk to them and cuddle your dog on a stormy night. If you get bored easily. Then you should get a dog so you can play with it. Dogs are so cute and fun to play with.

"
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments