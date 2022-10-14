On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, there was a knock at my door and there stood an Itasca County Deputy Sheriff. He gave me two sheets of paper and said there will be a meeting tonight at the Harrs Town Hall at 6 p.m. to inform the neighbors that a Level Three Predatory Offender is being released and moving into our area, Wendigo Road. 

In the past, I have heard of such things happening but not in our area, my home and the Itasca County rural area. We live in God’s Country with quiet neighbors, many wildlife - the deer, ducks, geese, squirrels - quiet little lakes and peace, besides all the children who come and play in Wendigo Park, the winter and the ice rink and people who come to walk their dogs. 

