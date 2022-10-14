On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, there was a knock at my door and there stood an Itasca County Deputy Sheriff. He gave me two sheets of paper and said there will be a meeting tonight at the Harrs Town Hall at 6 p.m. to inform the neighbors that a Level Three Predatory Offender is being released and moving into our area, Wendigo Road.
In the past, I have heard of such things happening but not in our area, my home and the Itasca County rural area. We live in God’s Country with quiet neighbors, many wildlife - the deer, ducks, geese, squirrels - quiet little lakes and peace, besides all the children who come and play in Wendigo Park, the winter and the ice rink and people who come to walk their dogs.
I did go to the meeting and they had more paperwork and a map and a very well-put together presentation about sex offenders and the work they do to prevent any more problems of such offenders. They even provided cookies. They gave his name and offenses, the time he spent in jail, a picture of the offender and the whole story. We were told if we have more questions when can call Deputy Lieutenant Mark Weller, at 218-327-0622.
The meeting was a very good meeting and many people attended. I can’t say it made me feel any better about the situation of the person moving into our area but this is real life 2022. Everyone deserves a second chance and God says love and pray for your enemies.
