“The Significance of Creation’
By Pastor Ty Rostvedt
Where did everything come from? No matter where you are from, we all internally ask ourselves these big questions. Questions like: “Where did this world come from?” “How does life exist?” “Why aren’t donuts considered part of a healthy breakfast?” We all wonder about questions like these and maybe even more personal questions like: “Why am I here?” What is my purpose? and “Are donuts to blame for my recent weight gain?”
Kidding aside, what you believe about our origins really is the starting point for everything else that you believe. Whether our world was created intelligently or has evolved all by itself has been a major point of controversy within philosophy, religion, and science for the past 200 years. If you believe this world formed all by itself, then you will come up with naturalistic explanations for all of life. However, if matter and energy are all we have, then how do we explain concepts like love, sadness, and finding purpose? What gives us the foundation to even say things like “be kind” or make statements about what is right and wrong? If we are all products of evolution and the strong are the ones who will survive, what stops me from stomping on others who get in my way?
However, if you believe that there was supernatural intervention, then you will give credence to supernatural explanations in life. A Creator God would also be a good explanation for why we exist and why we should be ethical and treat all people with dignity. This is based on how man is made in the image of God (Genesis 1:27). This doctrine gives us a basis for combating things like racism and inequality. What we believe about our origins helps us answer questions like “What rules do we play by anyway?”
By its nature, science is concerned with discovering and formulating the laws of nature which govern our world. Empirical science looks at data and produces explanations based on observation and experimentation. However, science is incapable of establishing the initial conditions out of which that world came to be. It’s like trying to use the rules of hockey to explain where hockey came from. Those rules cannot tell you where the game originated. Nor is it conceivable that the rules of the game formed on their own without intelligence.
So, where can we find answers to the origins of our world? Well, we can’t ask ourselves. I wasn’t there and you weren’t there. We could ask geologists and astronomers and your great-uncle, but no matter how smart they may be, they weren’t there at the beginning either. Hmm… where could we go to find some answers? If you wanted to find out how hot dogs are made (not recommended) you would go to the factory and get some answers! If you wanted to know how large buildings are constructed, you could talk to the business executives and construction workers that make the plans and purchase the materials. So where do you go to find out where the whole world came from? Wouldn’t you go to the source?
That’s what makes the Bible so extraordinary. It gives us answers to the big questions of life. Now you may not like the answers it gives or you may think they aren’t reliable, but it is undeniable that the Bible offers something you can’t find anywhere else. It claims to be written by the Creator Himself.
If we can believe what the Bible says at its very beginning, then we can also believe what it says in the rest of the book. Particularly what it says about God’s Son, Jesus Christ.
If we try to separate science and religion, then this implies that religion has nothing to say about real life. But, if religion and science can co-exist than people perceive that God does have something to say about history, space, time, and the here and now. These disagreements are not a battle between religion and science. This is actually a battle between two different types of faith: Faith in eternal matter or faith in an eternal God. If you take God out of the picture, you inevitably have to replace Him with something else.
Nothing could be more sensible than accepting information from a credible and intelligent source. God provides us answers in the opening chapters of Genesis.
If you find yourself curious about these things, there is an opportunity to discuss these matters in greater detail. Starting Wednesdays in March, Salem will be discussing Creation and why it matters. You are welcome to come see what the Bible says, we invite discussion and dialogue during these times. We will meet at Wednesdays at 6 PM at Salem Lutheran Brethren in Grand Rapids. We’d love for you to join us.
Rev. Ty Rostvedt is pastor at Salem Lutheran Brethren Church of Grand Rapids.
Ty Rostvedt <ty@salemlbc.org> “Every Thought Captive” 2 Corinthians 10:5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.