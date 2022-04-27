Hey, how’s life? How’s your life going? You might respond by saying, “fine” or “busy” or “needs cinnamon,” but let’s go deeper. Let me ask you this: What is life? How would you describe life? Do robots have life? I think I just saw something move in the back of the fridge, is it alive?
No matter how much scientists discover about organisms and their physical systems, when it comes to where it all came from, things get murky quickly. Biology textbooks can certainly identify parts of the human body and it is also able to explain how your DNA communicates with RNA which tells amino acids how to form proteins. They can also explain how the brain uses chemical reactions to communicate with the rest of your body so you can wiggle your toes and blow your nose, but none of this is really explaining life itself. When a person or animal dies, the body parts are still there, but what is missing?
There are basically two options for how life began: either life arose from non-life in a pool of chemicals through random processes billions of years ago or life came about through some sort of intelligent design. So, which makes the most sense? Could these basic elements of life have formed on their own?
Various experiments over the years have attempted to show how the basic building blocks of life (amino acids) could form on their own if given the right mix of gases and energy. There have been experiments done in laboratories that have accomplished creating these amino acids seemingly from nothing. However, rather than proving that these biochemicals formed by natural processes, they instead prove that intelligence was required.
There are other problems with evolution. Would there have been oxygen in the initial atmosphere before life began? Studies have shown that biological molecules are destroyed in the presence of oxygen. So, then some scientists have proposed that there was no oxygen in the early atmosphere. However, there is strong support that there has always been oxygen in the atmosphere. There is no scientific proof that oxygen was never around. Earth’s oldest rocks are believed to be formed in the presence of oxygen.
Another hypothesis argues that life began in the oceans, but as expected, this also has its problems. Water molecules are known to split apart amino acids. In other words, any building blocks of life that could have formed spontaneously would have disintegrated very quickly in the ocean.
Another important component of life is information. All living organisms have information in their cells. Where did all this information come from? Proteins, which contain amino acids, can only function with the help of DNA. The function of DNA is then to store information and pass it on to RNA, which then, in turn, reads, decodes, and uses that information to make proteins. Any hypothesis as to how this information came to be, should explain the source for this information. Unfortunately, evolutionary explanations are unable to do this in large part because evolution by its nature is random. Imagine taking a bag full of Scrabble letters and then dumping them out on the table. Would you expect for them to line up perfectly and make a sentence? If you tried this over and over again, would expect to get a coherent message? Now imagine expecting the letters to form an entire novel and you’re getting closer to what evolution proposes happens with DNA. Biologists today agree that DNA is information code for amino acids to build proteins. If the amino acids don’t form the proteins into specific shapes, the proteins won’t function correctly. In other words, the DNA code is vitally important for your body to function correctly. The overwhelming conclusion is that information does not and cannot arise spontaneously by mechanical processes any more than I can spontaneously start speaking fluent Spanish. ¡Ay caramba!
These are all powerful reasons to believe that there is a Creator God. It is the more sensible option. The Bible speaks of this God as the true God and the living God (Jeremiah 10:10). He is the Creator of all things and the sustainer of all things (Nehemiah 9:6). He is the One who creates the new skin cells you get every 27 days. The Bible says God knows the number of hairs on your head (Matthew 10:30). We can conclude that God is the One who makes your hair grow and also (for many of us) the One who takes it away.
The Bible also has much to say about life and time. Jesus Himself declared, “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he dies, yet shall he live, and everyone who live and believes in me shall never die” (John 11:25-26). These words are one way how Jesus attributes to Himself a divine status. He is the Living God who can both give life and take it away. The Book of James also speaks about life. James says, “yet you do not know what tomorrow will bring. What is your life? You are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes. Instead, you ought to say, ‘If the Lord wills, we will live and do this or that’” (James 4:14-15). In other words, you only have life for a short while so while you have it, live it well. Live in such a way that honors God and honors neighbors and seeks His will because life He has given to you is precious.
So, for all you oxygen-breathers full of amino acids, let’s thank God for life, however long we have to live it. May it be filled with love, joy, and goodness to our fellow Earth-dwellers. Just try not to get your skin cells on everything.
Rev. Ty Rostvedt is pastor at Salem Lutheran Brethren Church of Grand Rapids.
Ty Rostvedt <ty@salemlbc.org> “Every Thought Captive” 2 Corinthians 10:5.
