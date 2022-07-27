“Astronomy, Big Bang & Comets”
Any given night of the summer, you can look up at the sky and be dazzled by the sheer magnitude of the universe. As stars appear to sparkle and shine as if they are just lights of distant cities on a map, they remind us how small we are in the vast universe. Many questions easily form in the mind: How big is the universe? How do you measure it? If the universe is expanding, what is it expanding into? Are space aliens less likely to travel now due to the increasing gas prices?
And then there are the big questions: How did all this come to be? Did this all form on its own or is there a Creator behind it all? If there is intelligence out there, how would they communicate with us? Interestingly, the Bible claims to be written by Intelligence from the outside, but how do we know it is reliable? One way that would make it trustworthy is if it talks about the Universe in ways that are congruent with what we know to be true. If it tells us that the moon is made of cheese, then we’d have reason to be delicious, I mean, suspicious.
Many scoff at what the Bible says as if it is somehow woefully inadequate when it speaks about the Universe. It has been stated that the Bible is not a science textbook. This is true. I’m glad it’s not, because science textbooks are always changing. As new evidence and new information are discovered and analyzed, scientists are forced to admit that some of their theories were wrong. This is the nature of scientific exploration. This happens all the time in the field of science and it is a good thing. Not so with the Bible. God got it right the first time! Whenever it touches on a topic such as geography, or geology, or biology, we can trust that what it says is accurate. Let me offer a few examples.
Did you know the Bible says the Earth is round? God is poetically described as the One who “sits upon the circle of the Earth” (Isaiah 40:22). From space, we know the earth always appears as a circle from every angle since it is a sphere. The Book of Job also poetically describes the Earth as “hanging on nothing” (Job 26:7). This we also know to be true as the Earth does indeed appear to be hanging on nothing. The Book of Job is written centuries before anyone could have possibly seen the Earth from outer space. This is especially noteworthy compared to many other ancient texts which do not describe the Earth this way. Many other cultures and religions have historically believed the Earth to be supported on the backs of various animals including elephants, tortoises, and fish.
The universe is also described in the Bible as being stretched out. Isaiah 44:24 says, “I am the Lord who made all things, who alone is stretching out the heavens, who spreads out the earth by myself.” Most astronomers today believe that the universe is definitely expanding. In the 1920s, astronomers discovered that galaxy clusters appear to be moving apart from one another. Edwin Hubble is the one mostly credited with this discovery as he provided evidence that the lights emitted from galaxies were stretched and elongated, a phenomenon called red-shifting.
This discovery of an expanding universe led the way to scientists believing that the universe must have begun at a single point in space and time. What followed became known as the Big Bang theory. This was an explanation for the beginning of the Universe some 15 billion years ago that came about through random impersonal forces. This singularity supposedly contained all the mass and energy that would become everything we have today.
The theory stands in direct contradiction to the way the Bible describes the beginning of our Universe, namely, that it was created in six days by God. The Bible also doesn’t allow for billions of years, but rather explains that everything came into being just a few thousand years ago according to a plain reading of the first chapters in Genesis.
Although the Big Bang theory is largely accepted by many in the scientific field today, it is not without its problems. There are other reasons to believe the Bible knows what its talking about when it comes to our understanding of astronomy. Take, for example, the moon. We know that the moon is always slowly pulling away from Earth. It is estimated that the moon gradually moves about an inch and a half away from the earth every year. This would indicate that the moon would have been closer to the Earth in the past. If the earth and the moon were 4 billion years old (as seems to be the consensus) then we have a problem. If you do the math, the moon would have been touching Earth only about 1.4 billion years ago. However, if the Earth and moon are only a few thousand years old, then this would make much more sense as the moon would not have moved nearly that much. What is interesting is the secular astronomers try to get around this problem by assuming the rate at which the moon has moved has changed over time. However, this is an extra assumption that does not square with observable science, but rather an explanation accepted only to get the billions-of-years model to work.
The same type of problem exists when talking about comets. Comets are balls of ice and dirt that orbit the sun. Occasionally they orbit too close to the sun and part of them get burned up. As a result, comets can only orbit the sun for about 100,000 years at most before they would run out of material. In other words, all of 4,584 comets we know about today must be much younger than 100,00 years old. In order to explain away this seeming inconsistency, secular astronomers today have proposed what is called an Oort cloud. The Oort cloud is a supposed field where more icy balls are waiting to be launched into our solar system. The problem is that there is no known evidence of this field. It is merely speculative to allow for billions of years.
Perhaps all of this and more is what led astronomer Robert Jastrow to exclaim, “For the scientist who has lived by his faith in the power of reason, the story ends like a bad dream. He has scaled the mountains of ignorance; he is about to conquer the highest peak; as he pulls himself over the final rock, he is greeted by a band of theologians who have been sitting there for centuries.
Rev. Ty Rostvedt is pastor at Salem Lutheran Brethren Church of Grand Rapids.
Ty Rostvedt <ty@salemlbc.org> “Every Thought Captive” 2 Corinthians 10:5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.