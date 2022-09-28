“Digest a dose of Doctrine”
If I told you that there is a way to improve your physical and mental health at no cost to yourself, and no pills to take—what would you say? Would you be willing to give it a try or would you be skeptical? What if I told you this miracle elixir is religion? I can hear the scoffing already: “Yeah, right, that’s the last thing I need” or “I’d rather get a colonoscopy.”
Who needs religion anyway? Can’t we survive on our own just fine without church attendance, prayers, and unfulfilled prophecies? There are many today in the United States that tend to agree. In 2016, the largest survey of incoming freshman to United States universities found that 30.9 percent claimed not to be affiliated with any religion. It would not be a stretch to say this is the highest ever in the history of our country. This is despite the fact that many studies have indicated that religious people tend to be very healthy. Religious service attendance is associated with greater longevity, less depression and suicide, less substance abuse, more civic involvement, as well as better recovery times for cancer and heart-related diseases.
Many prominent voices have arisen over the past several years speaking out against religion and its detrimental effects. Prominent voices like Richard Dawkins, Sam Harris, and Christopher Hitchens have collectively preached their message of ridicule toward religion. They make the case that religion is neither plausible nor useful and it seems their gospel has spread and taken root with many in the millennial generation. We’ve reached a point now where some get angry when someone offers thoughts and prayers after a tragic situation. “Keep your thoughts and prayers to yourself,” is the collective outburst. More laws are what we need, so they say, to eliminate disasters and evil. To them, prayer is seen to be about as effective as rooting hard for your favorite team to win.
So, the question remains: Is religion good or bad? Well, maybe the answer isn’t that simple. Maybe it’s a bit like asking whether drugs are good or bad. It depends on what type of drugs you are talking about. Not all drugs are the same. Taken in the right circumstances drugs have saved many lives. Taken in the wrong circumstances drugs have taken many lives. So, religion is a bit like drugs. It is for the mitigation and cure of disease used to strengthen and maintain well-being. Of course, we know religion has also caused great suffering, there’s no doubt about that, and I’m not even talking about my sermons.
For one thing, religion provides the backbone for which we get a society that can agree on various principles. For example, how about the principle that it is better to be generous than to be greedy? Or would you agree that it is best to be a kind and loving person, rather than a selfish snob? Is that a principle you would want to teach your children? What about the idea that hard work is good and fitting, so that individuals are not a burden or dependent on anyone else? Do you believe that self-control is a healthy quality, or would you prefer that we all let our desires rule our lives? Would you like your possessions to be available for anyone to take as they want or would you rather have laws be enforced to prevent such behavior? I imagine most of the answers to these questions would be universally agreed upon. No society can function very well if love, kindness, and honesty are not bedrock qualities. Religion matters because these are all principles found and grounded in the knowledge of God.
Should we strive to be generous or hoard what we have? “In this way we must help the weak and remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he himself said, ‘It is more blessed to give than receive’ (Acts 20:35). Should we be loving toward one another? “A new commandment I give you, that you love one another, just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another” (John 13:34). Should we earn a living or be a burden to someone else? “Aspire to live quietly, and to mind your own affairs, and to work with your hands, as we instructed you, so that you may live properly before outsiders and be dependent on no one” (1 Thessalonians 4:11-12). Should we steal from others? “Let the thief no longer steal” (Ephesians 4:28). This list could continue for a while, but you get the idea. My point is that religion, in particular, Christianity, provides the basis for how a highly structured society can function well and be healthy.
We all want to be healthy individuals. I’m not saying religious people never get sick, or never get depressed or anything. I’m simply saying we are often so concerned with our physical well-being, we neglect our spiritual well-being. Well, I contend that they are more connected that we realize. One could start with heading to your local church and see what all the buzz is about. Maybe a renewed involvement in church could contribute to not only a healthier society, but also a healthier you. Consider it a regular spiritual check-up. Then take a double dose of Bible reading and prayer to start each day. There’s no need for insurance and no side effects. Consider these doctor’s orders or something like that.
Rev. Ty Rostvedt is pastor at Salem Lutheran Brethren Church of Grand Rapids.
