“Monkey Business”
Did humans evolve from apelike creatures? And no, I’m not referring to your in-laws. Many scientists believe that mankind has evolved from apes or, at least, we are said to have come from apelike ancestors, but this is merely semantics. Let’s throw a monkey wrench into this and examine some evidence.
The similarities are real. Anyone with eyes can tell that humans and apes are similar. My leg hair rivals most chimpanzee’s. We can also see similarities in genetics, embryology, and anatomy. However, most evidence that scientists put forth to support human-ape ancestry is found in apelike fossils (hominids). Unfortunately, primate fossils are hard to analyze accurately and are very rare. Even those who specialize in this field have never actually seen an original hominid fossil. The hominid fossils that do exist elicit great debate regarding what exactly was found!
In reality, the differences far outweigh the similarities between humans and man. Let’s start with bones and teeth. Apes generally have incisor and canine teeth that are larger than their molars. Whereas, human molars are our largest teeth. Our skulls are also quite different. Human skulls are larger because our brains are larger. If you were to examine an ape skull next to a human skull, you would see that a human’s face is vertical with the ground, while an ape skull is diagonal. Human skulls also have a nose bone where glasses would rest. An orangutan would have difficulty wearing glasses, though he would look very prestigious.
Apes are also unable to walk the same way humans are. Humans have a unique knee bone forming an angle at approximately nine degrees which allows for smoother movement. In contrast, gorillas and chimpanzees have straight legs and virtually a zero-degree angle. Apes have to swing their weight more vigorously in order to keep their balance while walking.
We could also talk about the vast difference in intelligence. While we certainly stand in awe of the monkey who can use a key, or draw a picture, or even communicate with humans, apes today are still a far cry from the intelligent levels that humans possess. Sorry, but “The Planet of the Apes” was not a documentary. There are no ape civilizations creating technology and advancements in medicine. While chimpanzees may be able to recognize numbers, they are unable to do basic math problems and they struggle to do any abstract thinking. Is this because humans have evolved beyond where chimpanzees have or is there another explanation?
The Bible, of course, offers a much different explanation. In Genesis chapter one, animals are made distinct from humans. Humans are said to be made in the image of God (Genesis 1:27). This is not true of animals. They are just simply created and remain under the dominion of humans. Those created in God’s image reflect Him in ways including our intelligence, creativity, and language acquisition.
But perhaps the most obvious difference comes from something not everyone immediately thinks of. What do we do with the simple fact that humans wear clothes? Why do we wear clothes, anyway? Is it purely out of a sense of fashion that we adorn ourselves with denim and cotton every day? Why aren’t monkeys and other animals ever caught shopping at the mall? Well, from a purely evolutionary perspective, there is no good answer. Are clothes just a preference, which humans picked up somewhere along our evolutionary pilgrimage? Or is there something deeper going on?
The Bible has an answer. The reason is because humans are sinners and, therefore, we have shame. Animals are not sinners, and therefore, do not feel shame. This is the picture we get in Scripture from the opening chapters of the Bible. Genesis chapter three gives us the lowdown. When the first humans (Adam and Eve) disobeyed God’s commands, they immediately felt shame and sought to clothe themselves. Clothes help hide shame we would otherwise have in the sight of others. We not only have shame before others, but we have shame before God, for He knows all and sees all including everything about you. This is why Adam and Eve tried initially hiding from God, because they feared how He would react to their sin. Our sin has separated us from God and it is what keeps many people from seeking Him, out of fear that they will be rejected and condemned.
However, the news of Jesus speaks to all the fully-clothed everywhere. Rather than standing in fear of God’s condemnation, Jesus’ death on the cross absorbs the condemnation we should have received. And now all humans who acknowledge their sin, guilt, and shame are fully justified in the sight of God. They are given new clothes, the clothes of purity and righteousness! It feels good to get that monkey off your back! The Bible says, “For as many of you that have been baptized into Christ, have put on Christ” (Galatians 3:27). Jesus covers our shame and we are declared holy, righteous, and called children of God by the Father. Those who are His children are valued. Jesus also says, “Fear not, for you are of more value than sparrows” (Matthew 10:31) and we could say monkeys as well.
Maybe we should take the Bible more seriously and see that all people are made in the image of the King, rather than the image of King Kong. This would eliminate the need to see some people as more or less valuable than others. All humans should be valued and treated equally. We can appreciate the animal kingdom, just not feel obligated to invite them to our family reunions. There’s enough crazy people there anyway.
Rev. Ty Rostvedt is pastor at Salem Lutheran Brethren Church of Grand Rapids.
Ty Rostvedt <ty@salemlbc.org> “Every Thought Captive” 2 Corinthians 10:5.
