“Church is weird”

Church services are kind of weird, aren’t they? I mean, it’s a bunch of people who get together to sing songs. Who does that? Oh, and there’s all these people who stare at you while silently judging you for any number of reasons: your clothes, your hair, your behavior. There are more unnecessary judges at church than on America’s Got Talent. And to top it all off, the feature of this gathering is when some dull, dreary guy gives a speech from a book thousands of years old? If I wanted to be bored to death, I could just sit down and watch whatever’s on CNN.

