Ah, Christmas. The most wonderful time of the year, right? So many great Christmas traditions like hanging stockings, setting up the Christmas tree, buying presents, and my favorite tradition of all: setting out traps the night before Christmas to catch Santa in the act of trespassing. How does he manage to evade capture every year?!
Christmas has always been a special time of the year. In America it is just as fervently embraced by the culture every year as a means of selling merchandise and having TV specials as the world more and more tries to forget the actual history behind it. We can understand why some deny its origins. After all, this whole story is truly absurd, isn’t it? Was there really a young woman who had a child that wasn’t conceived through natural means? The concept of the virgin birth is certainly foreign to the modern day understanding of how a child is formed in the womb and many objections have been raised. So the question remains: What is the significance of the virgin birth? Is the virgin birth a necessary belief for modern-day Christians? Imagine if Jesus had been born after the wedlock of Joseph and Mary and been conceived through the normal human process. How would this change things?
Mary seemed to be minding her own business when an angel came to her with some astonishing news: “You will conceive in your womb and bear a son, and you shall call his name Jesus,” said the angel Gabriel. Mary asks the next logical question. “How will this be since I am a virgin?” Mary is confused too. Gabriel goes on to inform her that the Holy Spirit will come upon her in a unique way and she will conceive a child without a male counterpart (Luke 1:26-35). Herein lies the issue because this is scientifically not possible.
It is at this point where the controversy begins. Many claim this belief in a virgin birth came out of the cultural context in the first century, namely, that there were many children who were believed to be virgin born coming from ancient myths. It is then assumed that the mythology of Jesus was simply formed out of these similar stories. Unfortunately, this skepticism fails to see the fact that early Christians abhorred the Roman gods. It wouldn’t make sense for Matthew and Luke to create stories that weren’t true to begin with.
The church historically has always regarded the virgin birth as factual. Before the 19th century it was largely accepted as true and believed by those within the church. It wasn’t until the rise of modernism and enlightenment thinking that those within the church began to doubt the real possibility of a virgin birth. There are many today that deny a supernatural event could take place. Yet, if our God is really the Creator of the heavens and the earth, is it not possible for Him to really create anything He wants in any way He wants? As it says in Luke 1:37, “Nothing is impossible with God.” Although it is true He has designated a particular way of procreation, there is no reason to doubt His ability to designate another way.
There is much about the virgin birth of which we are unsure. While it is outside of our ability to understand every nuance of exactly how Jesus was conceived, we can be certain that it happened because that is what the Bible says. We can also begin to understand some of the implications of this doctrine. It is through His virgin birth that we can come to believe Jesus was sinless. Whereas we are conceived in sin to begin with (Psalm 51:5), Jesus had a “clean slate” from the beginning. His birth enabled Him to bypass the normal process by which a child receives a sinful nature from their parents. The doctrine of the sinlessness of Christ is inexplicably linked to the doctrine of the virgin birth. God needed a human representative to be born under the law, keep the law perfectly, and be sacrificed so as to be reconciled with the people He loves so much.
A common question may arise: Why couldn’t God just have created an adult male (like Adam) and then Jesus wouldn’t have had to live as long? Why did Jesus have to live on Earth for 33 years? Galatians 4:4 states that in order for the human race to be adopted as His sons, Jesus had to be born under the law. This would have required Him to be circumcised on the eighth day (Leviticus 12:3) and He also had to be 30 years old in order to enter the priesthood (Numbers 4:3). Jesus also said in Matthew 5:17 that He came to fulfill the law. Since the Old Covenant was still in effect during Christ’s life, He was required to obey everything Moses commanded in order to remain perfectly sinless. Someone born through the normal means of procreation would have been tripped up from the beginning.
God required a righteous man to die in order to reconcile Himself with humanity. The only way this could be done was for a man to live a perfect life under the law and then willingly sacrifice Himself on behalf of the humanity that was unable to save itself . The only way a perfect human could be sacrificed was if they lived a sinless life. The way in which God chose to provide this sinless life for humanity was through a virgin birth.
The virgin birth is stated in Scripture as the means from which our Savior entered the world. The fact that it is stated in Scripture should alone be reason enough for us to believe it. While we can sympathize with many of the objector’s conclusions and reasoning, we still must emphatically declare that we believe in the virgin birth in the most basic sense because that is what Scripture teaches. However, it is also helpful to understand the logic of why God would use such incredible means to bring His Son into the world. The church of God would do well to believe, defend, and embrace the doctrine of the virgin birth. The culmination of many prophecies and heightened expectations are all packed into that little child born in Bethlehem so many years ago and He still has significance for us today. Someone who recognizes the incredible way He sovereignly ordained the whole process can simply stand in awe of such an amazing God. It is an incredible story and it is a gift to you. Maybe you don’t believe this story is true. Maybe you’re unsure about it. Maybe this year is the year you give it some more consideration.
Salem’s Christmas Eve Service is this Friday at 4 p.m. We’d love to have you join us if you don’t already have a home church.
Merry Christmas,
Pastor Ty Rostvedt
Rev. Ty Rostvedt is pastor at Salem Lutheran Brethren Church of Grand Rapids.
Ty Rostvedt <ty@salemlbc.org> “Every Thought Captive” 2 Corinthians 10:5.
