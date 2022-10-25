It seems diversity is all the rage these days. Many businesses strive to be an all-inclusive environment that welcomes people from diverse backgrounds. I wonder, what would be the most diverse organization in the world? I just googled it, and it said that Gap Inc. has been named the most diverse and inclusive organization of 2021. Okay, well, there you go.
I would, however, like to make a case for Christianity as the most diverse organization in the world. Many might scoff at this idea. Isn’t Christianity a white man’s religion? It appears there are many today that assume this to be the case. Many have conflated American evangelicalism with white-centered nationalism. This harkens back to a time in our nation’s history where Christianity was used to justify the slavery of black people. This certainly was done and, yes, appalling. So, while some of these stereotypes may be justified, I wonder if these assumptions are truly grounded in reality?
So, if we can agree that certain divisions are important, now let’s take a jet tour through the Bible and see what it says about diversity. Let’s start in the Book of Genesis and we meet a man named Abram. God speaks to Abram in Chapter 12 and gives him a special promise that Abram and all his descendants will become a great nation, and all will be blessed through them. So, in other words, God is going to have a special relationship with one particular nation. Doesn’t that make God sound kind of racist? But wait—God says that it’s through this nation that all nations would be blessed. Hmmm.
"
"
As you continue to read through the Old Testament you find that it is primarily focused on stories of the descendants of Abram, who come to be known as Israelites. We also see that there are many other non-Israelites that are welcomed along the way. Take for example Exodus 12, right after God uses Moses to rescue these people from slavery. Who else is included to escape Egypt as well? According to Exodus 12:38, a mixed multitude went up with the Israelites. This mixed multitude would have included other Semitic people groups, races, and perhaps some native Egyptians. As God begins to give commands to His people in the books that follow, the Israelites are continually commanded to take care of the strangers and sojourners among them. They should be treated justly and without partiality (Leviticus 19:10; Deuteronomy 24:17).
Any destruction that God perpetrates toward people in the Old Testament is due to the sin of the people, never because of their natural-born identity. God is primarily concerned with the condition of each person’s heart than with their skin. This is evident in examples where God chastises His own people for making sinful choices.
Skipping ahead to the New Testament, we meet Jesus. He truly displays God’s compassion for all types of people even at the risk of being ostracized Himself. In John 4, we see Jesus talking with a Samaritan woman, which was a social no-no for many reasons. First it was assumed, in those days, that Jews didn’t associate with Samaritans, and certainly men were not to socialize with women! Jesus doesn’t care about any of that and, instead, treats her with dignity and kindness as He offers her living water.
After His resurrection, one of the last things Jesus commands His disciples before He leaves is for them to go and make disciples of all nations. In other words, share the message of salvation with all people everywhere. No distinction is to be made. As long as you are a human and are breathing, the message of salvation is for you! This is exactly the message we see those disciples take to the streets as the church begins in the Book of Acts. One example found in Acts 8 tells the story of the evangelist Philip who comes across an Ethiopian official on his way to Jerusalem. Philip sees him reading his Bible and helps him understand the meaning of that passage. The Ethiopian is so happy he immediately asks to be baptized, and Philip does it! The church is adding people from all over the place.
The church from its beginning has always been multi-cultural. It was intended to be so and it still is. Christianity is easily the most culturally diverse religion in the world, spanning the globe from Albania to Zimbabwe. There is a picture of heaven in the Book of Revelation that describes who will be there and it says, “a great multitude that no one could number, from every nation, from all tribes and peoples and languages, standing before the throne and before the Lamb” (Revelation 7:9). It will be more diverse than a Gap commercial.
The Bible paints a beautiful picture of those who have been redeemed by Christ. This is because the good news of Scripture is all inclusive. God’s salvation is available to everyone everywhere. Period. It doesn’t get more diverse than that. This means the message of Jesus is for you too.
Rev. Ty Rostvedt is pastor at Salem Lutheran Brethren Church of Grand Rapids.
Ty Rostvedt <ty@salemlbc.org> “Every Thought Captive” 2 Corinthians 10:5.
