It seems diversity is all the rage these days. Many businesses strive to be an all-inclusive environment that welcomes people from diverse backgrounds. I wonder, what would be the most diverse organization in the world? I just googled it, and it said that Gap Inc. has been named the most diverse and inclusive organization of 2021. Okay, well, there you go.

I would, however, like to make a case for Christianity as the most diverse organization in the world. Many might scoff at this idea. Isn’t Christianity a white man’s religion? It appears there are many today that assume this to be the case. Many have conflated American evangelicalism with white-centered nationalism. This harkens back to a time in our nation’s history where Christianity was used to justify the slavery of black people. This certainly was done and, yes, appalling. So, while some of these stereotypes may be justified, I wonder if these assumptions are truly grounded in reality?

