How old are you? How do you know? Do you remember being born? Maybe you just take your parents’ word for it. Or maybe you’ve seen your birth certificate. Did you know you can count the wrinkles on your palm to tell how old you are? Did you know I just made that up?
Evidence of age is readily available, whether it’s your hair turning gray, your slow loss of hearing, or your newfound struggle to get out of chairs, most of us could guess someone’s age with relative accuracy. Now we’re talking about a relatively short timeframe of less than 100 years or so, but how would you tell the age of something that is much older like trees, or mountains, or Tom Brady?
Well, there would have to be some more guessing and the more time you add, the likelihood of miscalculation is much greater. How about the age of the Earth? If the earth came with a birth certificate, that would be great, but, unfortunately, we have no such thing. Well, many scientists have tried to calculate it and have estimated the earth to be about 4.5 billion years old and a universe that is about 14 billion years old. There are many fields of science that collaborate these timeframes. Many find their arguments very persuasive, but not everyone agrees.
This stands in contrast with a plain reading of the Bible. You can trace the early years of our world in the opening chapters of the book of Genesis and calculate only a few thousand years. Genesis not only describes the creation of everything, but has lists of genealogies (lists of names) following the creation of the first man and woman, Adam and Eve. If you calculate the years listed there in chapters 5, 10, & 11, you would come up with about 2000 years. In Genesis 12, we are introduced to Abram, and it has been generally accepted that Abram lived about the year 2000 B.C. That’s a quick tour through the opening chapters of the Bible. This study of Genesis is not without disagreement between scholars, but I am speaking generally. Most of the ancient historians who have meticulously gone through the evidence concluded our world to be a few thousand years old. It is also notable that it is not just the Christian community that has calculated this information. Other cultures from around the world have indicated belief in an earth of a few thousand years and this was the predominant viewpoint before the 1700s. The belief in millions of years is actually a much younger view. Confused yet?
Some of the early geologists in the 1700s began to speculate that the earth was much older than had been previously thought. Based on their assumptions that it would take millions of years for the formation of various rock structures. Men like Abraham Werner, James Hutton, and Charles Lyell began to advocate for millions of years based on the rates at which erosion and decay occur today. Since that time radiometric dating came on the scene and began to also support the idea of millions of years. In all this discovery, the underlying assumption was that the rates we see today are the same rates that have always occurred, but is that true? Should we assume that the observable rates of decay have always remained constant? Or is it possible there is information we are leaving out of our calculations?
This is where the Bible is helpful. It gives us information that we otherwise wouldn’t know about or could falsely assume we know about. The opening chapters of Genesis also talk about a worldwide flood that occurred before the time of Abram. A worldwide flood would certainly have impact on the geological data and would nullify any attempt to calculate constant rates from the beginning of time until now. Some have said that radiometric data is not influenced by cataclysmic events, and this may be true, but radiometric dating is not without its own flood of assumptions. Additional questions need to be asked like what were the initial elements present in the rock? Was any amount added? Was any amount released? Has the rate of decay changed? The problem is that various forms of radiometric dating disagree with one another because they disagree over the answer to these basic questions.
Scientific analysis is great at helping us solve problems that we have today. But science has its limitations and is inadequate to give concrete answers about our distant past. Also, scientific consensus is not static, but fluid. What might be the predominant view on the age of the Earth today might be completely different 50 years from now. Even scientists will freely admit they are open to new information that would change their views. This stands in contrast to what God has said in the Scriptures, which do not change.
The question before us today is this: Would you like to place your faith in something that shifts positions quicker than a politician under pressure? Or would you like to place your faith in something that doesn’t change and remains steadfast? Or to put it another way, would you rather live in a house on a solid foundation or in a sandcastle at the beach? Jesus said something similar, “Everyone then who hears these words of mine and does them will be like a wise man who built his house on the rock. And the rain fell, and the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house, but it did not fall because it had been founded on the rock. And everyone who hears these words of mine and does not do them will be like a foolish man who built his house on the sand. And the rain fell, and the floods came, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell, and great was the fall of it” (Matthew 7:24-27 ESV).
Disagree? No problem. Maybe we could discuss it over coffee someday. Just please don’t ask me to guess your age.
Rev. Ty Rostvedt is pastor at Salem Lutheran Brethren Church of Grand Rapids.
Ty Rostvedt <ty@salemlbc.org> “Every Thought Captive” 2 Corinthians 10:5.
