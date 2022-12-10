Housing investments are an excellent strategy for deploying our state’s historic surplus to leverage long-term, generational benefits for Minnesota. Every corner of Minnesota needs more homes that are affordable to families and seniors and ensure local businesses can recruit the growing workforce they need to expand and thrive.
Each year, there are nearly three requests to Minnesota Housing for housing project funding for every one that can actually be funded; these projects are shovel-ready and once built, will offer safe, decent, stable homes for generations of hard-working Minnesotans.
Our research shows that communities around the state—from Greater Minnesota’s rural areas to cities like Duluth and St. Cloud—are feeling the squeeze of rising costs that have put homes out of reach of too many families. “Our state leaders have an opportunity to come together to ensure that all our neighbors have homes from which to build their future,” says Anne Mavity, Executive Director of Minnesota Housing Partnership
"
“Everyone needs a home - this is a bipartisan solution that can provide a fundamental building block of our State’s success. We need housing stability for all aspects of life: to maintain our health, to hold a job, for our kids to get their homework done. A stable home makes anything possible.”
It’s time to raise expectations for the level of investments we need in homes for every Minnesotan.
Anne Mavity is executive director at the Minnesota Housing Partnership.
