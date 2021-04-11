As I near the corner of becoming a legal adult, I wonder if I have made the best out of my “childhood”. I wonder about what my future holds, and what experiences I have encountered in the past. I am excited about turning 18, but I am also terrified of it. Because once I hit that age mark a load of responsibilities is laid on me. Graduating high school, holding a job, starting at college, and moving out of my parents house are all things that start to become expected once 18 hits.
I can remember wanting to grow up so I could get to do big girl things. It felt like it would take forever for me to grow up, but believe me the time flashes before your eyes. All I want to say to the underclassmen out there is to enjoy your time being a kid. Go out and have fun with your friends and make memories that’ll last a lifetime! Don’t waste your time by wishing you could have accomplished or experienced something. Join that club, try out for that play or sports team, take those risks! What’s the worst that could happen? They say no? Great. Try again for something that better suits you. Or try again until you get in and prove how great you can be. Get out there and live your life before you don’t have the freedom of being young again.
Joie Koran
Hill City
