Two excellent candidates. School district 318 is very fortunate to have two excellent candidates running for the vacant seat on the school board. It takes a great amount of dedication to serve our community in this way. In reading the answers given in the Q & A in the October 17 Herald Review it is easy to see that both candidates are highly qualified and would serve us well. The difference between the two comes down to where their #1 loyalty would lie. Mark has been involved in our local education system for most of his working life and I feel that his allegiance would be to the teachers and administrators rather than to the students and their parents. The school board has been dominated for many years by former teachers and educators and I think that it would be good to elect someone who is independent and will base their decisions primarily on what is best for our students and their parents. Scotty has stated on her Facebook page that she will “stand up for the right of families to decide what is best for their kids “ I therefore endorse Scotty Puglisi for the school board.
Richard Dokken
Cohasset
