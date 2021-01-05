We are facing a major controversy in northern Minnesota regarding the construction of Enbridge Pipeline 3. Some people see the new pipeline as a great investment in our communities, bringing in jobs and other financial benefits. Others see it as a disaster for the environment, and others have concerns about the danger of bringing workers in from around the country during a global pandemic.
My greatest concern for the damage this pipeline will bring is that it will add to the already extreme devastation human beings have caused to the environment and to our Earth through our continuing dependence on fossil fuels. Our planet is heating up every year, faster and faster. The link between climate change and the use of fossil fuel is firmly established according to NASA (National Air and Space Administration) and NOAA(National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) There is no question that we are seeing more heat waves, more droughts, and more extreme wildfires around the country and the world. We see news of the vast fires in California and other western states, parts of Australia and the Amazon. In October of 2020 southwest and northeast Minnesota experienced high risk of wildfires (red flag warnings) due to drought conditions and high winds, according to the DNR. Conditions will continue to deteriorate if we continue to ignore the warming climate.
In other parts of the country, including parts of Minnesota, we have also experienced more extreme precipitation, and floods. It seems strange to worry about droughts and floods at the same time, but scientists agree that a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture. We are also experiencing more severe storms, such as tornadoes, hailstorms, severe thunderstorms and flash floods around the country. The sea level is rising (warm water expands) and we are seeing more intense hurricanes, ocean acidification; scientists have confirmed that polar ice caps are melting at unprecedented and dangerous rates. Polar ice loss has tripled in speed in the past 5 years!
According to the IPCC, (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change), there are several greenhouse gases most responsible for warming and human beings are primarily responsible for them. Most come from the combustion of fossil fuels in cars, building, factories, and power plants. To save the planet we need to significantly reduce the use of fossil fuels and we need to do it now! The good news is that we have the knowledge, we have the capability, all that is needed is determination and commitment that we want to protect the Earth for our children and all future generations, for animal and plant life, for the future of our planet. Stopping Line 3 and other producers and carriers of fossil fuels is an essential step! I am grateful to the Water Protectors for standing up against the pipeline.
Vicki Andrews
Grand Rapids
