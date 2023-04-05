Minnesota House Bill 750 is crucial to providing much-needed financial resources to tribal colleges in our state, opening doors for countless students who might otherwise be unable to pursue their academic dreams. As president of Leech Lake Tribal College, I am proud to support the mission of our institution and the intent of all tribal colleges: preserving and promoting Indigenous culture, languages, and heritage empowering students to become leaders within their communities and giving them access to higher quality education grounded in Anishinaabe values.

House Bill 750 will help us realize our vision to be recognized as a center of academic excellence that advances the Anishinaabe worldview and empowers life-long learners who are fully engaged citizens, stewards, and leaders. This bill is focused on funding general operation and maintenance expenses at tribal colleges and would allow us to provide much-needed teaching and learning resources to our students, faculty and staff.

