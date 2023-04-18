Senator Farnsworth joined his GOP colleagues voting against a bonding bill. He stated he’d support if Minnesota eliminates its Social Security tax. The bill provides benefits for Itasca County and the State that are many times greater than that of a Social Security tax elimination. Minnesota Department of Revenue data shows about 50% of those receiving Social Security benefits didn’t pay the tax at all, and an additional percentage paid only a portion because their incomes were below certain thresholds.

These percentages are higher in Itasca County since its median income is $19,323 less than the state’s ($10,628 federal). Most current and future Social Security beneficiaries here will get little or no benefit from eliminating this tax, which helps fund services for seniors like housing and healthcare. Conversely, a bonding bill would pay dividends in economic development that will help fund essential projects for the county, reducing the county’s dependance on obscene property tax increases that DOES impact most of us. Farnsworth’s demand to eliminate the Social Security tax is an investment that produces negative returns which we could ultimately pay for.

