Senator Farnsworth joined his GOP colleagues voting against a bonding bill. He stated he’d support if Minnesota eliminates its Social Security tax. The bill provides benefits for Itasca County and the State that are many times greater than that of a Social Security tax elimination. Minnesota Department of Revenue data shows about 50% of those receiving Social Security benefits didn’t pay the tax at all, and an additional percentage paid only a portion because their incomes were below certain thresholds.
These percentages are higher in Itasca County since its median income is $19,323 less than the state’s ($10,628 federal). Most current and future Social Security beneficiaries here will get little or no benefit from eliminating this tax, which helps fund services for seniors like housing and healthcare. Conversely, a bonding bill would pay dividends in economic development that will help fund essential projects for the county, reducing the county’s dependance on obscene property tax increases that DOES impact most of us. Farnsworth’s demand to eliminate the Social Security tax is an investment that produces negative returns which we could ultimately pay for.
Education has already been harmed by GOP politics. Even before the recent spike in inflation, school districts have been chronically underfunded since 2003 when Minnesota removed automatic inflation increases to education funding. Districts have struggled to keep up with rising costs despite a funding increase the GOP called “historic.” ISD 318 has reached a point where it can no longer avoid cutting jobs. Fewer jobs means reduced tax revenue for the state. It also means larger class sizes and fewer education opportunities for students, making Itasca County less attractive to employers. These have severe negative economic consequences and should be top priorities for Farnsworth.
Instead, he has bought into political GOP talking points such as falsely claiming SF 618 would mandate CRT in Minnesota classrooms. While racism, diversity, and inclusion are certainly incorporated into CRT, these and other topics in SF 618 are not CRT themselves. CRT is not taught in any public K-12 classroom, and SF 618 wouldn’t change that. Suggesting otherwise is as ridiculous as being accused of serving alcoholic wine to children when feeding them grapes. What SF 618 would teach children how to be more accepting, a necessary skill in an increasingly global economy.
"
As a gay person, I’ve been on the receiving end of false, harmful political propaganda, so I’m acutely aware of what it looks like. I remember when people didn’t want their children to have gay teachers out of fears that gays molest children and people were against my husband and I getting married out of fears of beastility. Now, school districts are being accused of teaching CRT along with “indoctrinating” and “sexualizing” children. All of it is absurdly false yet harmful. As a licensed social studies teacher and a member of the Senate Education committee, Farnsworth knows better.
At the town hall meeting at Mt. Itasca, I asked him about both the Social Security tax and SB 618. He was rude and dismissive and falsely claimed I was “incorrect” about Social Security tax, using a fallacious argument about pension taxes (a separate issue). Worse, he said he opposed the “anti-racist definitions.” Since he never responded to my subsequent email, I can only assume he favors the alternative: “pro-racist definitions,” something most Itasca County residents wouldn’t appreciate from a legislator. Either way, it’s unacceptable behavior toward a constituent indicating Farnsworth prefers false political propaganda over doing his job of representing ALL of his constituents.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.