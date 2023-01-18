When Albert Einstein worked out his famous equations that describe the large scale workings of the known Universe in remarkably accurate detail, it was all done through the power of mathematics. Many of the conclusions he reached or could be inferred from his work were purely hypothetical at the time. The technology, or even methods or observations, did not exist to test the validity of what his theories proposed. Over the intervening years, as technology and astronomy caught up to his insights, every test of his original theories has proven him correct, a stunning achievement given he did it all ‘in his head’. The point here is that no one would question that this man was a once-in-a-century powerful intellect and creative genius.
And yet Einstein fell victim to a common human tendency, i.e. to be strongly influenced by the norms and traditions of the time, even when his own discoveries were counter to them. When confronted with a choice, he chose, at least in one important instance, conventional thinking over his own discovery. If he had had total confidence in his own work, there would be another great discovery attached to his name. As it turned out when he realized his error, he called just one number the greatest intellectual mistake he ever made.
Being born into a particular culture ‘wires’ a person’s brain into all the traditions and beliefs and social norms of that culture. These guidelines are not universal across the human spectrum. They depend upon the local environment, the food sources, the challenges, accumulated folklore, the topography and elevation, the founding principles, and a whole host of everything from ‘outside’ ourselves that shapes us into who we are. We cannot escape these entirely even if we wanted to and they form the basis of religions, philosophies, social interactions, occupations and vocations, creativity, even eating and mating habits, and man made concepts like honor and debauchery and good and evil. These all act as a more or less cohesive agent to bind a people together. In a real sense, we can call them the psychological ‘controls’ of a society. Yet over time, cultures begin to believe that their way is the only way, that their views are universal, not taking into account that other cultures have evolved under a different set of conditions, and that might feel their own beliefs are the true beliefs. When different cultures encounter friction, sparks usually fly, because there are bound to be differences in accepted ‘truths’. Which has led to the candid observation: God (unquestioned belief in sacrosanct and indisputable claims) or gods have been on every side of every war, at least according to the participants.
"
Lest one should think intelligent people are above all of this, one only need look at intelligent people who nonetheless profess quite bizarre ideas. A smart person might even be convinced of the existence of ghosts and poltergeists and literal demons or that the moon landings were faked, the Earth is flat, or storming the capitol and assaulting officers would not have consequences, or a laundry list of conspiracy theories that lack a solid factual foundation, and yet these people may be otherwise completely rational. The reason: In a broad sense, we have a two-part brain. One part bases its decisions on reason (you don’t stick your hand down a known rattlesnake hole) and the other part is based on emotions. Both are critically important yet often contradictory. Generally speaking if we want to believe something (emotionally motivated), even if there are no or few facts to support it, we will ignore all other pertinent information. Rational fact-based thinking is a relative newcomer to the mammalian brain and only barely covers millions of years of prior evolution. It is no wonder that emotions often have such hypnotic (and sometimes destructive) power over human beings.
So what was Einstein’s great mistake? Following the logic of his own equations, Einstein saw that they led to a description of a Universe that was in motion, that is expanding. Yet at the time no scientist seriously considered that view and instead believed the Universe was in a ‘steady state’, not expanding or contracting. In order to make his equations match the accepted Steady State model, he added a Cosmological Constant to his equations, just a fancy term that means he added in a number to make his equations work in a static non-changing Universe. Today we might call it somewhat mockingly a ‘fudge factor’. But years later, astronomer Edwin Hubble, through direct observational evidence obtained using a powerful telescope, was able to show that the Universe is expanding just as Einstein’s original formulas had predicted. The Universe was indeed in motion. Einstein saw the confirming evidence and realized his Cosmological Constant had been a mistake. If he had believed where his own equations led him and in addition to his other great achievements, he would have made history as the first person to predict the expansion of the Universe without ever looking through a telescope. Astronomer Edwin Hubble gets that honor.
Even the greatest minds can be short circuited by what they have been indoctrinated into believing and then accept without evidence.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.