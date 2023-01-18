When Albert Einstein worked out his famous equations that describe the large scale workings of the known Universe in remarkably accurate detail, it was all done through the power of mathematics. Many of the conclusions he reached or could be inferred from his work were purely hypothetical at the time. The technology, or even methods or observations, did not exist to test the validity of what his theories proposed. Over the intervening years, as technology and astronomy caught up to his insights, every test of his original theories has proven him correct, a stunning achievement given he did it all ‘in his head’. The point here is that no one would question that this man was a once-in-a-century powerful intellect and creative genius. 

And yet Einstein fell victim to a common human tendency, i.e. to be strongly influenced by the norms and traditions of the time, even when his own discoveries were counter to them. When confronted with a choice, he chose, at least in one important instance, conventional thinking over his own discovery. If he had had total confidence in his own work, there would be another great discovery attached to his name. As it turned out when he realized his error, he called just one number the greatest intellectual mistake he ever made.

"
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments