A Brooklyn Center police officer shot and killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, on April 11 during a traffic stop, apparently when the officer accidentally fired a semi-automatic pistol instead of a Taser.
Education Minnesota President Denise Specht issued the following statement in response:
“The thoughts of educators all over Minnesota are with the family and friends of Daunte Wright today. His life mattered and his senseless death is a tragedy. For our students, the trauma of learning that another young Black man has been killed by law enforcement does not diminish because these deaths have become so horribly familiar.
“We stand ready to help support our students and educators of color during this difficult time. And we’re here to join with all Minnesotans committed to finding justice for Daunte Wright and to passing the reforms to make sure his name is the last name on the list of Black men who were killed after a routine interaction with law enforcement.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.