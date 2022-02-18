Throughout the past three years, our community has been transformed in numerous ways due to Covid 19. Everyone’s lives were changed in different ways, but a group highly affected by the pandemic was students. When schools were being shut down for the first time, many were trying their best to prepare for online learning. Students were making adjustments, and as time went on, I along with many other kids, realized quickly that this was going to be much less beneficial than face-to-face learning in the schools.
As a student attending Grand Rapids High School, I can say through personal experiences that I did not receive the same level of education as when we were in person. Technological issues were frequent and made it difficult to communicate with others. Asking questions and speaking with classmates became troublesome and tedious. Although online learning had its advantages, it had many setbacks as well. Being able to sleep in and wake up five minutes before class started was definitely nice, but many mornings I was not even fully awake and attentive. Paying attention while laying in bed is certainly not the most productive. Multitasking was normal, and the information being told was being disregarded. Many students were uncomfortable with others seeing their homelife, so when teachers requested that cameras be on for a zoom, they could become anxious. For many, staying productive was not an asset while online learning.
In the beginning of Covid 19, staying connected with others was difficult. People were unfamiliar with the virus, and many stayed distanced until more was known. For a couple months, leaving the house was rare, and not having the option to attend school was hard. Many became bored at home, and school only made it worse. As time went on, life became easier and restrictions lessened with the pandemic. We were allowed back to school two days a week, and this definitely helped.
When the pandemic hit our community, we began to adapt to our circumstances. Many people were affected, including students trying to better their education. Preparing for online learning was unfortunately not an option, but a must. Looking back, many can agree that face-to-face is much more beneficial than distance learning. We learned quickly that there were many setbacks, and online learning was going to be difficult. Together as students we adapted and got through the tough times of education during Covid 19.
