Bishop Daniel Felton of the Diocese of Duluth released the following statement Dec. 31, after learning of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in Rome:

Early this morning, we learned of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, and we in the Diocese of Duluth join the whole Church in mourning. The retired pope was not only one of the preeminent theologians of our time and a Successor of St. Peter but also a shepherd who proclaimed the Christian life to be rooted in an encounter with a person — Jesus — and His love for us, and our way of life one of ongoing friendship with Him.

