Duane D. Brandstrom 1967 - 2023

Duane D. Brandstrom, 55. Lifelong resident of Balsam Twp., died on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his home. He was born December 6, 1967, in Grand Rapids, MN. Duane was the son of Delbert and Pauline (Feldhaus) Brandstrom. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School and was employed as an equipment operator for B & T Excavating for many years, and most recently with the Local 49 union. Duane was a member of the Balsam Trail Blazers ATV Club, he enjoyed road trips, fishing, hunting, hiking, ATVing, and loved outdoor activities.
Survivors include his son; Raymond Brandstrom of Ft. Irwin, CA, his stepdaughter; Sarah (Adam Schultz) Yuenger of Bovey, MN, his siblings; Darwin Brandstrom of Grand Rapids, MN, Darrell (Shelly) Brandstrom and Danette (Tom Kemp) Brandstrom both of Bigfork, MN, Darnel Brandstrom of Bovey, MN and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jennifer Brandstrom and a sister; Denise Brandstrom.
There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends from 1-3 pm, Saturday, February 11, 2023 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Private family burial will be in the Balsam Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are with the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.
