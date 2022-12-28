Dear Santa: All I want for Christmas is a purple Super Bowl in the New Year.
I know, good luck with that one.
But a boy can dream, can’t he?
It’s been an interesting season to be a Minnesota Vikings fan, and alas, I am one of those poor souls who has spent the better part of his life rooting for a team that has let me down time and time and time and time again.
Although I was born in the early 1970’s, I didn’t start watching football for real until 1980-81, so I was at least spared the cruel torture of watching the Vikings become the first NFL team to lose four Super Bowls. But that doesn’t dull the pain I’ve endured since.
I was front and center on Jan. 17, 1988, when Darrell Green’s perfect play on Darren Nelson at the goal line ended our season.
Like almost everyone else in the state, I screamed any number of expletives at the television 11 years later when on Jan. 17, 1999, the Vikings took a 15-1 regular season record into the playoffs only to lose in the NFC Championship game when kicker Gary Anderson, who hadn’t missed a field goal all season, shanked a 38-yarder to doom the team.
His miss was just the icing on the cake of a day’s worth of bad coaching decisions and frustrating play that ultimately sent the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl.
On Jan. 14, 2001, the New York Giants thrash the purple 41-0. Thankfully the suffering ended quick that day as the game was over before it even started.
Then there was Jan. 24, 2010. Brett Favre’s interception with time running out and the Vikings mere yards away from victory sent the hated New Orleans Saints to the Super Bowl ending a fairy tale season that would go down in history as one of Favre’s best.
This was perhaps the most heartbreaking loss of them all because the Vikings were the better team and had they won that game I have no doubt they would have won the Super Bowl (which the Saints eventually did). I actually laid on the floor after the interception pouting like a child for a solid five minutes and warned my family to steer clear.
There have been more heartbreakers throughout the years, both regular season and playoffs. Many, many, many more. But I don’t have the time or column inches to go through them all. Plus, I don’t think my poor heart can take the stress of reliving those moments again.
Still, despite this franchise’s ability to disappoint in new ways season after season, I hold out hope that one year—maybe 2023—the Vikings will finally return to the NFL promised land and deliver their faithful fans a win on the biggest sports stage of them all.
Even though deep down inside I know I’m setting myself up for yet another let down—especially this year.
Let’s be honest: The 2022 version of the Minnesota Vikings is a bit of a mirage.
Sure, they beat the Buffalo Bills (the odds-on favorite at the start of the season to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl) in spectacular fashion; have an 11-3 record; and last weekend, completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, responding to a 33-0 deficit at halftime to beat the lowly Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime.
But they really don’t seem like they are in the same league as some of the elite teams in the NFL. I can’t see this team beating the Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles (who they already lost to), the Buffalo Bills a second time, or even the San Francisco 49ers.
Yet, I will remain an optimist for a few reasons.
First, This year’s team is just plain old fun to watch and cheer for. Unlike a lot of versions of this team over the past 20 years, it’s easy to root for this bunch. Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook, C.J. Ham, Patrick Peterson, Kirk Cousins, and head coach Kevin O’Connell, are an extremely likeable bunch. The whole team is great. No prima donnas.
No attitudes. No Mike Tice or Dennis Green.
No Mike Zimmer.
Second, this team, with the luck they have had this year, just seems destined to defy the odds. There is something about this season that just screams the old saying, “any given Sunday.” So why not the Vikings?
Third, the Minnesota Vikings, despite the disproportionate number of times they have let me down, have been responsible for some of the most memorable moments of my life. Countless times they have been the source of what I would call pure bliss—perfect moments in time etched into my mind forever—and so I remain true to the Purple and Gold.
It’s hard to describe the feeling I’m talking about to the non-sports fan. That moment where everything comes together for the team you are cheering for and 50,000 people rise to their feet in unison and scream with joy, celebrating a game winning catch or sack or touchdown.
I have been a part of so many of those moments both live and in my living room it’s difficult to choose just one that stands out as a great example of what I’m describing, so I’ll just recount the moment in time that sealed my fate as a lifelong Vikings fan.
The Miracle at the Met, Dec. 14, 1980.
My favorite Vikings’ quarterback of all time, Tommy Kramer, cements his legacy as “Two-Minute Tommy” when he leads Minnesota to a come from behind win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 15.
Down 23—9 in the fourth quarter, Kramer passed for two touchdowns to wide receiver Ahmad Rashad in the last two minutes, including what I will always consider the greatest catch in NFL history (sorry JJ)—a 46-yard Hail Mary pass caught with one hand on the last play of the game.
The Vikings won 28—23.
The fans stormed the field.
And my dad and I, overcome with joy, are so excited and wound up by the victory that we decide to walk all the way from our house in the country to my grandmother’s house in town (just about five miles through snow and cold) for Sunday dinner to celebrate!
I think that kind of dedication deserves at least one Super Bowl win, Santa.
Get on it.
SKOL!
