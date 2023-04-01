Donald G. Jensen, age 89, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.

"

Arrangements are pending with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Jensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments