Many people, even with high levels of education or sophistication often fail to analyze or understand basic statistical information.
Yes, we can quibble that the data isn’t perfect, but even with imperfect data, it often exposes misinformation passed on to unsuspecting readers and listeners.
A recent writer, who has the title of M.D. and leads an important medical association in Minnesota, wrote about the danger of COVID-19 to children. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s statistical information (MDH Weekly COVID-19 Report 4/29/2021 (state.mn.us) page 22, the risk of death for children who are diagnosed as having COVID-19, is less than one in many thousands and pales in comparison to the risk of death to older Minnesota citizens (about as high as one in three). The risk goes from very, very low for children who contract COVID-19 to extremely high as one ages. That is a fact that we have known or should have known for a long time. But she fails to put COVID related deaths into perspective in the readers’ minds. Official Minnesota policy should have and should now reflect the facts laid bare by data collection done by our Minnesota Department of Health.
Today there are too many stories being told by the media, politicians, experts, leaders, and people in general that fail to be the truth because they leave out important supportable details. Or when they are mistaken, rarely corrected in a meaningful way.
When people disagree, discuss, or want to examine information and opinions, they are often labeled as uneducated, science deniers, conspiracy theorists, or worse. Skeptical responses often end in personal attacks instead of civil debate.
Education and leadership titles do not denote anything but expertise in narrow fields. And just like any field, there are some who are very good at what they do and those who are not so good. Some of those people will disregard or ignore statistical information that does not support their opinion even though it is collected and disseminated by very reputable sources..
Don’t be fooled. Read and consider all opinions but be careful of the “experts” or “leaders” and all others.
Don’t just believe me without thoroughly checking out what I write. And if you find my information to be incorrect or misleading, please write about it in the comments. Maybe I need some more information and will welcome it.
Patrick Johnson
Grand Rapids
