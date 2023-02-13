I am a family doctor who has lived and worked in Grand Rapids for over 20 years. I attended the University of Minnesota for both medical school as well as residency, and now serve as Chief of Staff at Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital, as well as the clinic’s medical director. Over my career there have been significant changes in local healthcare, including building and moving to a beautiful and modern new hospital, adding on more specialized care, changing to an electronic health record, and more recently becoming part of the Fairview Health System. Our current hospital has never been in a better spot to meet the needs of our community. Through Fairview’s guidance, we were able to survive the unique struggles of the pandemic. Fairview and the University of Minnesota have provided us with tele ICU doctors to manage extremely sick patients in our local ICU; we have tele stroke neurologists in the emergency department; tele NICU doctors help us with fragile and frail newborns; we have both tele and in person cardiologists in the hospital as well as the clinic; and our cancer specialists are world class.
Now on the tail end of the pandemic, our healthcare in Grand Rapids is the best and most robust it has ever been. The merger with Sanford will further build on this. Sanford is the leading rural healthcare provider in the country and has a well-established record of investment into small communities like ours. I am very excited and optimistic about the future of medicine here and strongly support the pending merger of our health system with Sanford.
"
Tim Pehl, M.D., Family Medicine Physician at Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital
