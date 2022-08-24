August 26, 2021 started like most days. Coffee, let the dog out, let the dog in, feed the dog, go out to the shop with the dog and begin the days’ work. I am a Marine(once/always) and I knew Marines at the exfiltration taking place at Kabul airport in Afghanistan. They are my brothers, sisters and more. Without getting in depth technical, the process and plan of exfiltration from Kabul HK Airport was a military planning farce and the 5000 Marines and Soldiers called in for security were put in the worse possible situation. Ever since the Marines landed in Kabul my anxiety had been pretty high. Lots of prayers and very little sleep, but I was dealing with it. This morning, August 26, was different.
The first news flash was that an IED had detonated someplace near the airport. Then it was at the airport. Then it was Marine casualties. Then it was 3 Marines dead. My heart was racing and I could no longer deal with the internet information overload. I turned off the computer, locked up my shop, and got in my truck with the dog to drive to town. I called a friend to meet me at a café. 20 minutes later when I arrived, I checked the news one more time and it was 13 dead Marines from a unit I was very familiar with. I did not go inside the café. I continued to drive and went to a local park and stayed there until I was composed enough to go into town to the VFW. Like minds and friends there helped me deal with my emotions.
A year later and I still have tears in my eyes and shake when I really think of that day.
As bad as it was for me, it was indescribably worse for the Marines on the ground there. They are who this is all about. They are the ones that died and were injured, lost friends, watched friends bleed and die and could do nothing to stop or control what happened. Our Nation’s longest war was casually called to an end by our higher command, recklessly drawn down with publicized dates seemingly without a thought to the danger and tactical ineptness of the plan. Inconceivable, considering this was supposedly devised by our higher military leadership and approved by even higher authorities. Those same people feigned surprise at the results of the least tactical option in the face of a determined enemy. The Marines, Sailors, and Soldiers at Kabul knew what they were being dropped into and knew the high probability of engagement. They were surrounded by uncontrolled and hateful hostiles. They responded to the situation as Warriors do: with 100% resolve to accomplish the mission.
The bomb that killed those 13 Warriors should have never been at Abbey Gate. The gate had been welded shut and then ordered open again, another tactical failure of our State Department. Credible information was in the pipeline and ignored by keeping Abbey gate open in the face of uncontrollable crowds, Taliban, and ISIS-K.
The Kabul 13 and ALL the Warriors at Hamid Karzai International Airport deserve an apology from the leadership that failed them.
Our Nation deserves a promise of remembrance for that day and that war. It is not within the power of our leadership to declare a war over, that lies with the enemy. They proved that point on August 26, 2021.
It is within the power of our leadership to declare that day a National Federal day of remembrance. Our Warriors will not ask for special recognition but they deserve it. It took over 40 years for our country to give our Vietnam Veterans a day of honor and remembrance. Do not allow it to take this long for our most current Veterans of the longest war.
Please do not forget August 26, 2021.
Please contact our politicians to put a permanent day of honor and remembrance on our calendar for our Countries longest war. August 26 seems to be a very fitting day to honor all the Veterans of this war and especially the Kabul 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.