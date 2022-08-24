August 26, 2021 started like most days. Coffee, let the dog out, let the dog in, feed the dog, go out to the shop with the dog and begin the days’ work. I am a Marine(once/always) and I knew Marines at the exfiltration taking place at Kabul airport in Afghanistan. They are my brothers, sisters and more. Without getting in depth technical, the process and plan of exfiltration from Kabul HK Airport was a military planning farce and the 5000 Marines and Soldiers called in for security were put in the worse possible situation. Ever since the Marines landed in Kabul my anxiety had been pretty high. Lots of prayers and very little sleep, but I was dealing with it. This morning, August 26, was different.

The first news flash was that an IED had detonated someplace near the airport. Then it was at the airport. Then it was Marine casualties. Then it was 3 Marines dead. My heart was racing and I could no longer deal with the internet information overload. I turned off the computer, locked up my shop, and got in my truck with the dog to drive to town. I called a friend to meet me at a café. 20 minutes later when I arrived, I checked the news one more time and it was 13 dead Marines from a unit I was very familiar with. I did not go inside the café. I continued to drive and went to a local park and stayed there until I was composed enough to go into town to the VFW. Like minds and friends there helped me deal with my emotions.

